'STOLEN SISTERS' exhibit starts Jan. 30

WHITEWATER — The “STOLEN SISTERS” exhibition, featuring 31 indigenous artists and allies, opens Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Crossman Gallery.

The exhibition will showcase technically diverse artworks of regional, national and international indigenous artists and allies addressing a range of experiences and emotions surrounding the violence against, and loss of indigenous women and girls. Materials will range from works on paper, mixed-media installation, metal, clay, quillwork, textile and paint. “STOLEN SISTERS” runs until Feb. 29.

The issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) is gaining national attention due to the recent election of New Mexico Congresswoman Deb Haaland and her initiatives surrounding the issue. For more about MMIW, visit mmiwusa.org.

The choice to use Crossman Gallery at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater as a platform for this project is because Wisconsin is home to 11 registered tribal communities, and the adjacent Highway 90 acts as a main corridor for missing persons.

The exhibit is being organized with the curatorial assistance of Professor Teresa Faris, an artist and faculty member in the Department of Art and Design; and Nieves Galvan, a UW-Whitewater alumni and artist.