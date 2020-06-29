Stories, sewing & gardening: Welcome to Aram's summer programs

DELAVAN — Summer reading programs for all ages are under way at Aram Public Library.

The following programs are on currently on the library’s schedule.

Sunshine & Stories: Ms. Katherine, from Aram Public Library, and Ms. Emily, from Barrett Memorial Library in Williams Bay, return for another summer of silly story time shenanigans! Join them online Wednesdays, July 1 and 12, and Aug. 5, at noon. For more, visit the Aram Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/AramPublicLibrary.

Storyteller Series: Every Tuesday at 10 a.m. on the Aram Facebook page, hear a story from a special guest reader or readers.

FAQ with UW-Extension Walworth County Gardners: Need gardening tips and advice? Hosted by Aram Public Library, UW Extension staff and Master Gardener Volunteers will answer garden and landscape questions each Friday at noon. Events will be hosted on Aram Public Library’s Facebook page.

Fiber Fun: A series of sewing, crocheting and thread projects Saturdays at 7 a.m. on Aram’s Facebook page. Each themed session builds skills for the next. Open to all ages, parental supervision may be required.