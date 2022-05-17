Stroll and sip during Downtown Lake Geneva's Wine Walk this Sunday

Wine is certainly one way to make an afternoon tour of Downtown Lake Geneva shops even better.
The Streets of Lake Geneva’s third annual Wine Walk is Sunday, May 22, from noon-5 p.m.
Participants will sample wines from various Downtown businesses, starting at The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St.
There, guests will receive a wristband, a 4-oz. stemless wine glass and a complimentary bag to take as they taste wines and numerous shops.
Wine Walk is organized by the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District (BID).
How did it begin? The Resorter caught up with BID Event Director Kristi Tarantino and BID Committee Secretary Beth Tumas, who also owns The Bottle Shop.
In the following Q&A, Tarantino and Tumas define the event, why it fits so well in Lake Geneva and what they enjoy most about it.
Note: The following has been edited for length and clarity. Resorter: How did Wine Walk get started? Did you come up with the idea? If so, why did you think it would be a good event? Beth Tumas: This is the third annual wine walk in Lake Geneva. The Business Improvement District hosts this fun event! Several years ago the BID Committee and our event coordinator at the time had the idea. They wanted my help and I said yes! We think it was and is a good idea because people like wine, people like getting out and it is a fun way to taste a lot of good wine and maybe find a new favorite. Kristi Tarantino: The event proceeds also support an amazing cause, The Never Say Never Playground. Resorter: So what happens during Wine Walk. Beth Tumas: The wine walk is 30 different businesses offering a sample of wines. It is good to visit the different stores and restaurants. What makes our walk special is that a person might go into a store they are not familiar with or try a wine they may have overlooked at a wine shop. Kristi Tarantino: It brings people downtown together to have a great time. Resorter: Is Lake Geneva the right place for something like this? Beth Tumas: Lake Geneva is perfect because we have great shops and The Bottle Shop finds fun wines that are not found everywhere. Kristi Tarantino: This event is open to tourists, the local community and wine enthusiasts alike! Resorter: How is this year’s Wine Walk different from the past two years? Beth Tumas: This year we are having registration at one place, with early check in on Saturday and starting the check on Sunday at 10 a.m. so that people can go and enjoy breakfast and be ready at noon at one of the stores to start tasting wine. We also have increased the time of the walk for people to have time to shop and get to all the 30 stops. Resorter: Why do you think downtown businesses participate in Wine Walk? Also, please provide a list of participating businesses. Kristi Tarantino: Businesses located in the BID district love to welcome visitors and guests. This event provides something unique and special. Beth Tumas: We all love people visiting our fun city. Resorter: What do you personally enjoy most about the event? Kristi Tarantino: The community feel and atmosphere. The energy and excitement of 550 people in town all enjoying the day! Beth Tumas: Having people come and find a new wine. I still have people coming in during the year who were at a previous year’s Wine Walk to purchase the wine again — they say they can’t find it anywhere but at The Bottle Shop! Tickets for Wine Walk are $42 advance, $15 for designated drivers. Purchase tickets at Eventbrite.com. For more details, visit streetsoflakegeneva.com.
18 photos from Williams Bay Middle School's "Peter Pan Jr."
Mrs. Darling tucks Michael into bed in the nursery of the family's London home
Mrs. Darling (eighth-grader Piper Janssen) tucks son Michael (seventh-grader Keller Cook) into bed in the nursery of the family's London home.
Eric Johnson
Tinker Bell explores the London bedroom of the Darling Children
Flying pixie Tinker Bell (seventh-grader Gracie Pils) explores the London bedroom of the three Darling children.
Eric Johnson
Peter Pan sneaks into the Darling family home
Visiting from Neverland, forever boy Peter Pan (Williams Bay eighth-grader Shawn Campbell) sneaks into the Darling home in London in search of missing fairy Tinkerbell in the April 28-29 Williams Bay Middle School production Sir J.M. Barrie's musical play "Peter Pan Jr.," directed by Williams Bay Middle School/High School choral and musicals director Jessica Miles.
Eric Johnson
"Shall I give you a kiss?"
A love-smitten Wendy (right, eight-grader Ella Jans) anxiously awaits a kiss from visiting Neverland forever boy Peter Pan (left, eighth-grader Shawn Campbell) in the "Shall I Give You a Kiss?" scene from the April 28-29 Williams Bay Middle School production of the musical play "Peter Pan Jr." For more play photos, see Page V3.
Eric Johnson
"I can fly!" scene with John Darling in the family nursery
John Darling (eighth-grader Jackson Wiley) creatively takes flight with the help of a little pixie dust - and stage magic - in the "I can fly!" scene in the family nursery.
Eric Johnson
"I Won't Grow Up" song and dance scene in Neverland
Outside the Lost Boy's Neverland treehouse, Peter Pan and his friends vow to stay young forever and never grown up in the Scene 4 "I Won't Grow Up" song and dance routine. Pictured, from left, are Peter Pan (eighth-grader Shawn Campbell), brothers Michael (seventh-grader Keller Cook) and John Darling (eighth-grader Jackson Wiley), and Lost Boys "Twin" (seventh-grader Ciara Benetiz), "Tootles" (seventh-grader Kaylie Patterson) and "Slightly" (seventh-grader Sasha Koledova.
Eric Johnson
The Lost Boys take shelter in Neveland, hiding from Captain Hook's pirate band
The Lost Boys (from left, seventh-graders Kaylie Patterson, Sasha Koledova and Ciara Benetiz) take shelter in Neverland as they hide from Captain Hook's villainous pirate band.
Eric Johnson
The ticking crocodile goes in search of his prey, the villainous Captain Hook
Tick-Tock the Crocodile (seventh-grader Zach Scott) goes in search of his prey, the villainous Captain Hook.
Eric Johnson
Neverland dance scene
Forming two Neverland tribes into one, the Lost Boys and the Brave Girls celebrate their becoming friends. Pictured from left are Tinker Bell (seventh-grader Gracie Pils), Wendy Darling (eighth-grader Ella Jahns), Peter Pan (eighth-grader Shawn Campbell), Michael Darling (seventh-grader Keller Cook) and Tiger Lily (seventh-grader Izzy Chamberlain).
Eric Johnson
"Hook's Tango" dance scene
"Hook's Tango" dance scene with the villainous Captain Hook (second from left, seventh-grader Josh LeBaron) and his band of bungling pirates. Pictured with Hook are his pirates (eighth-graders Paige Friberg, left, and Piper Janssen, right) and first made Smee (second from right, eighth-grader Mary Neiger).
Eric Johnson
Captain Hook's bungling pirate band
Captain Hook and his bungling pirate band plan their next dastardly scheme to try to gain evil control of the Neverland paradise. Pictured from left are first mate Smee (eighth-grader Mary Neiger), Captain Hook (seventh-grader Josh LeBaron), and the pirate crew (eighth-graders Piper Janssen and Paige Friberg and seventh-grader Zach Scott).
Eric Johnson
Peter Pan makes friends with Tiger Lily
Neverland's Brave Girls and Lost Boys band together in the Williams Bay Middle School production of the musical play "Peter Pan Jr." as Peter Pan (right, eighth-grader Shawn Campbell) makes friends with Tiger Lily (left, seventh-grader Izzy Chamberlain). She quickly becomes a loyal friend of Peter Pan in their common battle against the villainous Captain Hook.
Eric Johnson
Captain Hook on his pirate ship off the Neverland coast
Walking the deck of his pirate ship moored off the Neverland coast, Captain Hook (top, seventh-grader Josh LeBaron) brags to his crew (from left: first mate Smee, eighth-grader Mary Neiger, and pirate band, eighth-grader Piper Janssen, seventh-grader Zach Scott and eighth-grader Paige Friberg) about being the best villain of all time.
Eric Johnson
Swashbuckling adventures
Aboard Captain Hook’s pirate ship in Neverland, forever boy Peter Pan (Williams Bay eighth-grader Shawn Campbell) duels with the villainous Hook (Williams Bay seventh-grader Josh LeBaron) in the Williams Bay Middle School production of the musical play “Peter Pan Jr.” Directed by Williams Bay Middle School/High School choral and musicals director Jessica Miles, “Peter Pan Jr.” was staged April 28-29 in the school’s lecture center. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling their 2020 elementary musical, most of the 16 “Peter Pan Jr.” cast members were making their musical performance debut.
Eric Johnson
The villainous Captain Hook menaces Neverland with a bomb
Backed into a desperate corner, the villainous Captain Hook (Williams Bay seventh-grader Josh LeBaron) threatens to blow up the inhabitants of Neverland with a bomb.
Eric Johnson
"I Gotta Crow" song and dance scene, "Peter Pan Jr."
Peter Pan (left) and his friends celebrate their defeat of villainous Neverland nemesis Captain Hook in the Scene 6 "I Gotta Crow" song and dance scene from the Williams Bay Middle School April 28-29 performance of the musical play "Peter Pan Jr." Pictured, from left, are Peter Pan (eighth-grader Shawn Campbell), Brave Girls (seventh-graders Kaydence Warrenburg and Aubree Kunes), Wendy Darling (eighth-grader Ella Jahns) and Tinker Bell (seventh-grader Gracie Pils). Obscured from view behind Wendy and Tinker Bell are John Darling (eighth-grader Jackson Wiley) and Michael Darling (seventh-grader Keller Cook).
Eric Johnson
Watch dog Nana perks up with return of the Darling children from Neverland
Family watch dog Nana (seventh-grader Zach Scott) perks up excitedly upon the return of the Darling children from Neverland.
Eric Johnson
Playbill for Williams Bay Middle School's production of the musical play "Peter Pan Jr."
On April 28-29, Williams Bay Middle School staged the musical play “Peter Pan Jr.” The production of the Sir J.M. Barrie musical was directed by Williams Bay Middle School/High School choral and musicals director Jessica Miles. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling their 2020 elementary musical, most of the 16 “Peter Pan Jr.” cast members were making their musical performance debut.
Eric Johnson
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!