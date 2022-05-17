Stroll and sip during Downtown Lake Geneva's Wine Walk this Sunday

Wine is certainly one way to make an afternoon tour of Downtown Lake Geneva shops even better.

The Streets of Lake Geneva’s third annual Wine Walk is Sunday, May 22, from noon-5 p.m.

Participants will sample wines from various Downtown businesses, starting at The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St.

There, guests will receive a wristband, a 4-oz. stemless wine glass and a complimentary bag to take as they taste wines and numerous shops.

Wine Walk is organized by the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District (BID).

How did it begin? The Resorter caught up with BID Event Director Kristi Tarantino and BID Committee Secretary Beth Tumas, who also owns The Bottle Shop.

In the following Q&A, Tarantino and Tumas define the event, why it fits so well in Lake Geneva and what they enjoy most about it.

Note: The following has been edited for length and clarity.

Resorter: How did Wine Walk get started? Did you come up with the idea? If so, why did you think it would be a good event?

Beth Tumas: This is the third annual wine walk in Lake Geneva. The Business Improvement District hosts this fun event! Several years ago the BID Committee and our event coordinator at the time had the idea. They wanted my help and I said yes! We think it was and is a good idea because people like wine, people like getting out and it is a fun way to taste a lot of good wine and maybe find a new favorite.

Kristi Tarantino: The event proceeds also support an amazing cause, The Never Say Never Playground.

Resorter: So what happens during Wine Walk.

Beth Tumas: The wine walk is 30 different businesses offering a sample of wines. It is good to visit the different stores and restaurants. What makes our walk special is that a person might go into a store they are not familiar with or try a wine they may have overlooked at a wine shop.

Kristi Tarantino: It brings people downtown together to have a great time.

Resorter: Is Lake Geneva the right place for something like this?

Beth Tumas: Lake Geneva is perfect because we have great shops and The Bottle Shop finds fun wines that are not found everywhere.

Kristi Tarantino: This event is open to tourists, the local community and wine enthusiasts alike!

Resorter: How is this year’s Wine Walk different from the past two years?

Beth Tumas: This year we are having registration at one place, with early check in on Saturday and starting the check on Sunday at 10 a.m. so that people can go and enjoy breakfast and be ready at noon at one of the stores to start tasting wine. We also have increased the time of the walk for people to have time to shop and get to all the 30 stops.

Resorter: Why do you think downtown businesses participate in Wine Walk? Also, please provide a list of participating businesses.

Kristi Tarantino: Businesses located in the BID district love to welcome visitors and guests. This event provides something unique and special.

Beth Tumas: We all love people visiting our fun city.

Resorter: What do you personally enjoy most about the event?

Kristi Tarantino: The community feel and atmosphere. The energy and excitement of 550 people in town all enjoying the day!

Beth Tumas: Having people come and find a new wine. I still have people coming in during the year who were at a previous year’s Wine Walk to purchase the wine again — they say they can’t find it anywhere but at The Bottle Shop!

Tickets for Wine Walk are $42 advance, $15 for designated drivers. Purchase tickets at Eventbrite.com. For more details, visit streetsoflakegeneva.com.

