Students showing work during Art Walk in Whitewater, featured in Arts Alliance exhibit

WHITEWATER — Art by students from ages 4 to 18 will be featured in the April exhibit at the Cultural Arts Center as well as virtually at the Whitewater Arts Alliance’s website, www.whitewaterarts.org/wusd-2022.

The center is located at 402 W. Main St., Whitewater.

The show opens Saturday, April 9, through Sunday, April 24. Gallery hours are Thursdays through Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m.

There will also be a reception April 9, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the Cultural Arts Center that will feature Whitewater Unified School District music students and an Art Walk on Main Street, with student artwork displayed at several Downtown Whitewater businesses. Food and drinks will be provided.

The exhibit features visual 2-D artwork by students of Whitewater art teachers Justin Mane, of Washington Elementary; Sara Sixel, Lincoln Elementary; Sara Brautigam, of Lakeview Elementary; Sarah Heyer, of Whitewater Middle School; and Crystal Gill, of Whitewater High School.

“The WUSD art teachers are thrilled to display student work from across the district for all to see in the beautiful Whitewater Arts Center," said District Chair Christine Hayes. "The additional art walk to downtown businesses and extensive music offerings at the reception on April 9 adds a new dimension to the youth arts experience. It is an honor for the Whitewater Arts Alliance to showcase the youth in our community.”