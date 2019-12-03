Stuff happens: The joys of live radio

MU: Of course, stuff happens! The way you help minimize it is to prepare well and learn from what didn’t go so well in the past. But again, it’s not unlike stage productions — actors miss lines, sound cues go wrong, props don’t work right. The actors and crew, though, are all experienced and smart and know how to make things work in the end. For instance, once, a microphone started to drop down while the actor was speaking into it. He just started to bend his knees so his mouth could follow the mic! It was fun for the studio audience to see but the listening audience never knew what happened. … Where radio is different than the stage is in the timing. Our shows must start and end at specific times and, of course, we want the story to finish before the radio station moves on to the next program! That’s where the actors and crew have to pay attention to Steve, who acts as the stage director, to get direction to either speed up or slow down. … It’s that sense of a deadline that makes it exciting for all of us to be a part of.