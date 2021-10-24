Summer Storyteller Series earns Delavan library recognition

DELAVAN — Aram Public Library recently received the Wisconsin Library Association’s Programming Innovation Award for 2021.

The library’s Summer Storyteller Series is why the library was nominated for the award. The series was created by Katherine Schoofs, Aram’s youth librarian and assistant director.

Each summer, as part of Aram’s summer reading program, a local business partner reads a children’s book. The reading is shared on the library’s Facebook page. Local celebrities have read in English, Spanish and in American Sign Language.

“Via Facebook, our community can listen to stories delivered by people they see in the community every day,” said Aram Director Michelle Carter.

She believes those who read in the program encourage literacy while they are connecting with the community.

“It’s a really fun program and we’ve had many a shy reader really get in the spirit of reading a children’s book,” Carter said. “Katherine does an excellent job in reaching out to our local businesses and selecting fun reads.”

Linda Zell, a trustee at Aram Public Library, made the nomination.