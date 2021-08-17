Support child abuse prevention center at golf outing in Elkhorn

ELKHORN — The Tree House Child and Family Center will host its 11th annual “Chip in Fore Kids” golf outing on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Evergreen Golf Course, N6246 Highway 12.

The tournament will be a four-person scramble format. Tournament day check-in begins at 8 a.m. Tee Time is 10 a.m. with a shotgun start.

The registration fee of $100 per player and includes breakfast, golf, cart, most on-course games, and an afternoon barbeque buffet. Groups are welcome, and individual registrants will be paired with other players.

For those attending the buffet and afternoon festivities only, the cost is $30.

New this year is a helicopter golf ball drop that will take place prior to the shotgun start.

In addition to prizes for the winning teams, all golfers will be able to participate in a Hole-in-One contest for a new Harley motorcycle provided by Wisconsin Harley-Davidson of Oconomowoc. Several bucket raffle items will also be available.

Proceeds from the golf outing go to support the Tree House Child and Family Center’s efforts in providing child abuse education services and prevention programs both at the Tree House and throughout Walworth County.