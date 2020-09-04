Swifts Night Out starts Sept. 6

The City of Lake Geneva Avian Committee invites the public to witness a local avian migratory wonder Sept. 6 through 12 at the Lake Geneva Museum, 255 Mill St.

Swifts Night Out runs each from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Each fall thousands of little birds called Chimney Swifts gather at dusk to rest in communal roosting spots before beginning their long migration to South America.

At dusk, hundreds of birds swirl into a vortex and dive into the chimney for the night.

The Avian Committee traditionally hosts a celebratory Swift Night Out with the Lake Geneva Museum to witness the Chimney Swifts gathering and diving into the large brick museum chimney. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the committee is asking the public to visit the museum on their own, follow the signs from the parking lot around to the back lot and enjoy the show.

It is suggested guests bring binoculars for best viewing.

Swifts are a small dark bird with curved wings often call “flying cigars” due to their little rounded bodies and stubby tails. They emit a high pitched chatter as they dive and swoop for insects and are often mistaken for similarly sized bats.