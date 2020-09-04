Swifts Night Out starts Sept. 6

The City of Lake Geneva Avian Committee invites the public to witness a local avian migratory wonder Sept. 6 through 12 at the Lake Geneva Museum, 255 Mill St.
Swifts Night Out runs each from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Each fall thousands of little birds called Chimney Swifts gather at dusk to rest in communal roosting spots before beginning their long migration to South America.
At dusk, hundreds of birds swirl into a vortex and dive into the chimney for the night.
The Avian Committee traditionally hosts a celebratory Swift Night Out with the Lake Geneva Museum to witness the Chimney Swifts gathering and diving into the large brick museum chimney. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the committee is asking the public to visit the museum on their own, follow the signs from the parking lot around to the back lot and enjoy the show.
It is suggested guests bring binoculars for best viewing.
Swifts are a small dark bird with curved wings often call “flying cigars” due to their little rounded bodies and stubby tails. They emit a high pitched chatter as they dive and swoop for insects and are often mistaken for similarly sized bats.
Swifts are one of the fastest flying animals on Earth, averaging 18-30 mph but have been known to reach speeds of 100 mph. They spend almost their entire life in the air eating and drinking on the wing and are unable to stand or perch on branches.
During the breeding season, Swifts break off tiny twigs with their claws while flying through tree tops, amassing on average 265 twigs to build nests they stick onto the interior walls of chimneys, caves and hollow trees.
Only one pair of swifts will nest in a particular chimney, with a few non-breeding swifts helping the parents care for the young during the day.
The Chimney Swifts population has been steadily declining for decades due to loss of habitat and the wide spread use of pesticides.
If a home or business chimney is currently being used by swifts for nesting or during migration, the Wisconsin Chimney Swift Working Group is appealing to property owners to take an online survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/LQ6MSRB.
To view a video from last year’s Swift Night Out see Lake Geneva Bird City Facebook page and for more information about Chimney Swifts, visit www.wiswifts.org.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!