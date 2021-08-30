Take a walk & learn about Lake Geneva's Maple Park district

Just over 20 years ago, the residents of Lake Geneva’s Maple Park neighborhood embarked upon a historic journey.

Led by local resident Mary Tanner, the group wanted to get their 15-block Maple Park neighborhood on the National Register of Historic Places.

Their hard work paid off in 2005, when the entire neighborhood was designated a historic district, and on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11 and 12, people can take a tour to learn more about it.

The Maple Park Historic District Walking Tour is Sept. 11, at 4 p.m.; and Sept. 12, at 1 p.m. On both dates, the tours gather and depart from the Powers residence at 1003 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Over the years, many of the homes in Maple Park have been lovingly restored and cared for.

The beautiful old homes, tree-lined streets, well-manicured landscapes — all located within walking distance to downtown Lake Geneva and Geneva Lake — make this a desirable neighborhood.

In October 2017, the Maple Park Home Owner’s Association and staff members from Black Point Estate and Gardens offered the Maple Park Lantern Tour.