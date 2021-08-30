Take a walk & learn about Lake Geneva's Maple Park district

Just over 20 years ago, the residents of Lake Geneva’s Maple Park neighborhood embarked upon a historic journey.
Led by local resident Mary Tanner, the group wanted to get their 15-block Maple Park neighborhood on the National Register of Historic Places.
Their hard work paid off in 2005, when the entire neighborhood was designated a historic district, and on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11 and 12, people can take a tour to learn more about it.
The Maple Park Historic District Walking Tour is Sept. 11, at 4 p.m.; and Sept. 12, at 1 p.m. On both dates, the tours gather and depart from the Powers residence at 1003 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Over the years, many of the homes in Maple Park have been lovingly restored and cared for.
The beautiful old homes, tree-lined streets, well-manicured landscapes — all located within walking distance to downtown Lake Geneva and Geneva Lake — make this a desirable neighborhood.
In October 2017, the Maple Park Home Owner’s Association and staff members from Black Point Estate and Gardens offered the Maple Park Lantern Tour.
“The tour was so well received that we decided to expand it and offer it again over two days this year” said Dave Desimone, Black Point’s director.
On the Maple Park tour, meet early “residents” at each stop and hear stories from pre-Civil War days to the 1940s.
The guided tour includes access to historical information and architectural examples of Second Empire, Victorian, and Eastlake styles on Madison, Geneva, and Cook streets, as well as Horticultural Hall and the Church of the Holy Communion.
This year’s tour route was developed by local historian Christine Brookes and Maple Park home owner and Black Point volunteer Kathleen Phillips.
“This year’s walking tour brings Lake Geneva history to life as actors portray some historic people from our community’s past, and some people you don’t know but definitely want to meet,” said Brookes.
Each tour takes 90 minutes and covers about 1.5 miles.
Guests will be led on a meandering route through the neighborhood.
The tour makes numerous stops and progresses at a very leisurely pace.
“We think a walk through a beautiful old neighborhood near the end of summer is a perfect way to learn about our wonderful community” said Desimone.
Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased by calling 262-248-1888.
Tickets are limited so reservations are required.