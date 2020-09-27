Take a walk through Lake Geneva scandals & cemetery stories

Two Lake Geneva walking tours highlight the city’s notable residents and the juicy gossip of yesteryear.

Both the Wisconsin Historical Society’s Sordid and Scandalous and Oak Hill Cemetery tours are Saturdays, Oct. 3, 10 and 17.

The society, which oversees Black Point Estate and Gardens on Geneva Lake, developed the tours with social distancing in mind, due to Covid-19.

“As a result of the pandemic, we started to get a lot of interest in outdoor programming this spring, so we decided to develop a few additional options over the summer,” said Black Point Director Dave Desimone.

Recently, the society offered a tour of the Maple Park Historic District in Lake Geneva.

A grant by the Geneva Lake Association funded research for the Maple Park, Sordid and Oak Hill tours. The research was conducted by interns Cassi Mennenoh, Braiya Nolan and Michael Reno.

The Sordid tours begin in front of the Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Tours run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The focus of the Sordid and Scandalous Tours is historic gossip — including the dirt on a 1950s bank robbery, Lake Geneva ties to Prohibition-era gangsters and the legend of the Geneva Lake Sea Serpent.