Take an Easter-themed ride to fun on the East Troy Railroad Museum's Bunny Train

EAST TROY — The Bunny Train is back.

Tickets are on sale now to board one of the historic trains at the East Troy Railroad Museum to embark on an Easter-themed rail ride to fun.

Trains will head to the Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago. Along the way, there will be coloring activities and a scavenger hunt involving things to be seen out the window.

On the return trip from the Elegant Farmer, there will be jelly beans for all and guests can have a picture taken with the Easter Bunny himself.

All child ticket holders will receive a stuffed bunny on the return trip.

Railroad cars are heated and rest rooms are available at the East Troy Depot, 2002 Church St., East Troy.

Trains depart at 9 and 10:30 a.m., noon, and 1:30 and 3 p.m. on April 9, 10 and 16.

Advance reservations required. Tickets are $19 adults, $15 ages 3 to 14, and $9 for ages 2 and younger.

Purchase tickets at www.easttroyrr.org/bunny-train.

The East Troy Railroad Museum operates 14-mile round trip train rides from its historic East Troy depot and museum to Indianhead Park in Mukwonago, with a stop at the popular Elegant Farmer store and deli.

The museum is celebrating 50 years of riding the rails through Southeast Wisconsin’s Kettle Moraine countryside. Our not-for-profit museum is operated, maintained and managed by over 130 volunteers dedicated to engaging visitors in the heritage of electric interurban railways and trolley systems through restoration, preservation and operation of historic equipment.

For more information, visit www.easttroyrr.org or call 262-642-3263.