Take an Easter-themed ride to fun on the East Troy Railroad Museum's Bunny Train

EAST TROY — The Bunny Train is back.
Tickets are on sale now to board one of the historic trains at the East Troy Railroad Museum to embark on an Easter-themed rail ride to fun.
Trains will head to the Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago. Along the way, there will be coloring activities and a scavenger hunt involving things to be seen out the window.
On the return trip from the Elegant Farmer, there will be jelly beans for all and guests can have a picture taken with the Easter Bunny himself.
All child ticket holders will receive a stuffed bunny on the return trip.
Railroad cars are heated and rest rooms are available at the East Troy Depot, 2002 Church St., East Troy.
Trains depart at 9 and 10:30 a.m., noon, and 1:30 and 3 p.m. on April 9, 10 and 16.
Advance reservations required. Tickets are $19 adults, $15 ages 3 to 14, and $9 for ages 2 and younger.
The East Troy Railroad Museum operates 14-mile round trip train rides from its historic East Troy depot and museum to Indianhead Park in Mukwonago, with a stop at the popular Elegant Farmer store and deli.
The museum is celebrating 50 years of riding the rails through Southeast Wisconsin’s Kettle Moraine countryside. Our not-for-profit museum is operated, maintained and managed by over 130 volunteers dedicated to engaging visitors in the heritage of electric interurban railways and trolley systems through restoration, preservation and operation of historic equipment.
For more information, visit
www.easttroyrr.org or call 262-642-3263.
Best Resorter covers of 2021: A look back at Geneva Lake seasons, events
Resorter cover Jan. 7, 2021: Hoarfrost by the Riviera
Hoarfrost — a layer of ice crystals that fall on the ground and attach themselves to trees or fences — blanketed the area the morning of Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Here it is seen on the fence near Riviera Beach in Lake Geneva.
Stephanie Jones, Regional News
Resorter cover Feb. 25, 2021: Sunrise at Williams Bay
A breathtaking sunrise shot Feb. 5, 2021, over Geneva Lake in Williams Bay.
Kimberly Lempart, submitted
Resorter cover May 13, 2021: Crisp spring day on Geneva Lake
A crisp, blue spring day on Geneva Lake, off the end of a pier near Lake Geneva’s Library Park.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Resorter cover Sept. 2, 2021: Walworth County Fair
On a merry-go-round at 2019’s Walworth County Fair. The fair returned, entertaining thousands over five days in September.
Kerry Trampe, submitted
Resorter cover Sept. 9, 2021: Lake Geneva Taco Fest
The Dance Academy of Mexico (pictured) performed at the first ever Lake Geneva Taco Fest.
Submitted, Regional News
Resorter cover Oct. 6, 2021: Dachshund races at Lake Geneva's Oktoberfest
Meet Gus, one of the dogs who competed in the Dachshund races at Lake Geneva’s Oktoberfest.
Submitted, Regional News
Resorter cover Nov. 24, 2021: Red sunset over Lake Geneva Dam
Sunset over the Lake Geneva Dam, looking at the Wrigley Drive bridge on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
Stephanie Jones, Regional News
Resorter cover Dec. 1, 2021: A tasty-looking competition at Grand Geneva
“Santa’s Holly Day” by Susan Roderick Siebel took first place in the Judge’s Choice portion of the Gingerbread House Walk contest at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.
Stephanie Jones, Regional News
Resorter cover Dec. 8, 2021: Parade of Trees
The Main Street section of Geneva Lake Museum was decked out with holiday cheer during Parade of Trees, in which area groups and businesses decorated a Christmas tree.
Steve Targo
Resorter cover Dec. 22, 2021: Holiday decorations around Lake Geneva
One of the more elaborately decorated yards this holiday season was at 150 Highland Way, Lake Geneva.
Steve Targo
