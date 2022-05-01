Take Mom out to eat around Lake Geneva area this Mother's Day

What better place is there to treat Mom on Mother's Day than the Lake Geneva area?

There are more than enough brunch, lunch, breakfast and dinner specials at eateries in the region to make the day truly special.

Other recreational opportunities also have Mom in mind on her special day.

Note: The following all occur Sunday, May 8. Information is subject to change. Check links for updates and more details.

Pier 290 — 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., pier290.com, 262-245-2100. Cost: $59 adults, $22 kids.

Mother's Day brunch buffet has various stations serving numerous culinary delights, including Wisconsin cheese and sausage board, Pesto Crostini with Goat Cheese and Sundried Tomatoes, Cajun Lobster Salad Bites, Chef-Carved New York Strip, Baked Salmon, Pineapple Glazed Ham, Chicken Piccata, French Toast with Maple and Blueberry Syrup and Scrambled Eggs and Vegetable Egg Casserole.

After the brunch will be live music by Matt Jaye from 3-6 p.m.

Hawk's View Golf Club — 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., hawksviewgolfclub.com. Call 262-348-9900 to make reservations. Cost: $36.95 adults, $15.95 ages 9-12, $8.95 ages 5-8, free for ages 4 and younger.

Champagne brunch with buffet menu by Chefs Randy Horch and Doug Burke.

The build-your-own-breakfast buffet has fresh scrambled eggs, breakfast burritos, sausage, bacon, French toast, Belgian waffles and more.

Lunch buffet includes Parmesan Encrusted Chicken Breast, 5-Cheese Ravioli with Vodka Cream Sauce, Gourmet Mac and Cheese, Honey Glazed Ham, Baked Salmon with Lemon Caper Sauce, Chicken Florentine Penne with Creamy Artichoke Sauce and more.

Also an assorted continental buffet and seafood, carving and dessert stations.

The Grandview Restaurant — N2009 Lake Shore Drive, Town of Linn, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., thegrandviewrestaurant.com, 262-248-5690. Cost: $60 adult, $20 ages 4-12, free ages 3 and younger.

Pork loin, lemon salmon, baked chicken and fresh salads are just some of the offerings for Mother's Day brunch buffet at the Grandview. Plus a complimentary mimosa for Mom.

240 West at The Abbey Resort — 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., theabbeyresort.com. Cost: $60 adults, $20 ages 4-12. Reservations required. Call 800-709-1323.

Mother's Day brunch buffet includes made-to-order omelets, seafood selections, indulgent sweets, fresh fruits and salads and more are on the menu.

Geneva National Clubhouse — 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., Town of Geneva, 9-11 a.m. and 12:30-2:30 p.m., genevanationalresort.com/mothers-day-brunch. Cost: $60 adults, $22 ages 4-10, complimentary for ages 3 and younger. Reservations through Eventbrite.

Mother's Day brunch includes stations for omelets, crepes and other breakfast foods; salad, lamb, beef, salmon and other lunch foods; and sweets and other children's foods.

Crafted Italia at The Ridge Hotel — W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., ridgelakegeneva.com/mothers-day-brunch. Reserve online. Cost: $45 adult, $18 ages 4-10, complimentary for ages 3 and younger.

Brunch buffet homespun style includes fresh crudité plus salad and soup, honey glazed ham, prime rib and Frenched chicken. Also an omelet station, farm-fresh sides and an indulgent sweets table. Complimentary glass of Rose wine for Mom, too.

Hunt Club Steakhouse — 555 Hunt Club Court, Town of Geneva, noon-9 p.m., huntclubsteakhouse.com/specials. Cost: $75 per person. Reservations recommended. Call 262-971-7164 or reserve online.

A three-course Mother's Day dinner includes Petit Frisee & Strawberry Salad, Duo of Maple Leaf Farms Duck, Dry Aged Kurobuta Pork Tenderloin and desserts.

Grand Geneva Resort & Spa — 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons, grandgeneva.com.

Two of the resort's restaurants are having special Mother's Day meals.

The Grand Cafe's Breakfast Buffet is from 6:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., with first-come first-served seating. Cost is $22 ages 13 and older, $14 ages 6-12, $9 ages 3-5 and complimentary with paying adult for ages 2 and younger.

Mother's Day lunch in the Geneva ChopHouse requires a reservation. Call 262-249-4788. There are various seating times from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The three-course meal includes New York strip, assorted breads and whipped honey butter from Simple Bakery, roasted lamb and various dessert cakes, cookies, tarts and more.

Cost is $85 ages 13 and older, $42.50 ages 6-12, $30 ages 3-5 and complimentary with paying adult for ages 2 and younger.

Lunch includes a complimentary mimosa and Bloody Mary bar opportunities are available to upgrade wine or champagne at additional cost.

Baker House — 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., bakerhouse1885.com, 262-248-4700. Cost: $35 adults, $18.85 ages 7-12.

The Sunday Champagne Brunch is a recurring event at Baker House. Unlimited champagne, traditional breakfast delights, various lunch entrees, fresh salads and delicious desserts.

Alpine Valley Resort's Bistro — W2501 County Road D, Elkhorn, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., alpinevalleyresort.com. Reservations only, limited seating. Call 262-642-7374, ext. 440.

Brunch will be a delightful array of cuisines and various sweets made by Alpine's in-house pastry chef.

Menu features breakfast nachos, omelets, Eggs Benedict, spinach and artichoke quiche and more. Starters are priced from $8-$12, entrees from $10-$18. Kids fruit plate and chocolate chip pancakes are both $7.

Lake Lawn Resort — 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com.

Tickets are still available for the Mother's Day Tour aboard the resort's Lake Lawn Queen, which is heading onto Delavan Lake at 11 a.m. and 12:30 and 2 p.m. Cost: $15 adults, $10 children.

While the Mother's Day brunch event is sold out at Lake Lawn, moms can still golf for free May 8 with a paid guest and enjoy 20% off women's apparel and accessories in the Pro Shop.

Turtle Lake Tap & Grill — N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., turtlelaketapandgrill.com, 262-458-0342.

Serving mimosas, wine, cocktails and more all day, just for Mom. Visit website for updates, as more details were not available by press time.

