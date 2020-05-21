Take photos for TV show's calendar contest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON — Twelve photographers may have their images featured in a long-running TV show’s next calendar.

“Discover Wisconsin” and the Wisconsin Counties Association has launched its annual photo contest, for which entries are due May 31.

Winning entries will be in the 2021 Discover Wisconsin Calendar, featuring pictures of state destinations.

“Discover Wisconsin” co-host/director Mariah Haberman said fans will be the judges.

To help pick the winners, follow “Discover Wisconsin” on social media.

“Wisconsin is one of the most beautiful states, and based on the photo entries we see every year, our fans seem to agree,” Haberman said.

After the submission and voting period, the show’s crew will select the top 24 photos. Fans can then vote for their top 12 through the Facebook page and Instagram account for “Discover Wisconsin.”

Of the top 12, the show’s crew will decide which photo is featured on the calendar’s cover.

For the 2020 calendar cover, a photo of Ridge Run County Park in Washington County was chosen from over 1,000 entries.