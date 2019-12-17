Former 'Letterman' writer performs Dec. 29

DELAVAN — Kevin McCaffrey performs stand-up comedy Sunday, Dec. 29, at the End Zone Bar & Grill, 4112 Blue Gill Road.

The actor, writer and comedian debuted as a writer and assistant on “The Late Show with David Letterman.”

McCaffrey has also appeared on truTV’s “Comedy Knockout” and in 200 episodes of “World’s Dumbest.”

Last year, he released his first comedy album, “Nice & Drunk.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Cost is $30 to have a steak dinner with the show, $20 just to see the show.

Dinner served at 6 p.m. Show begins at 7 p.m.

For more information, call (262) 728-2420.

For more on McCaffrey, visit kevin-mccaffrey.com.