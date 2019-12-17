Former 'Letterman' writer performs Dec. 29

Former 'Letterman' writer performs Dec. 29

{{featured_button_text}}
Kevin McCaffrey performs Dec. 29

Kevin McCaffrey is doing stand-up comedy Dec. 29 at The End Zone, Delavan.

 File photo, Regional News

DELAVAN — Kevin McCaffrey performs stand-up comedy Sunday, Dec. 29, at the End Zone Bar & Grill, 4112 Blue Gill Road.

The actor, writer and comedian debuted as a writer and assistant on “The Late Show with David Letterman.”

McCaffrey has also appeared on truTV’s “Comedy Knockout” and in 200 episodes of “World’s Dumbest.”

Last year, he released his first comedy album, “Nice & Drunk.”

Cost is $30 to have a steak dinner with the show, $20 just to see the show.

Dinner served at 6 p.m. Show begins at 7 p.m.

For more information, call (262) 728-2420.

For more on McCaffrey, visit kevin-mccaffrey.com.

+8 Racine Zoo's Lantern Festival

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics