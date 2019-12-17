Lake Geneva's 'Discover Wisconsin' episode re-airs

Viewers who missed the "Discover Wisconsin" episode featuring the Geneva Lake area can catch it Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 21 and 22.
"Lake Geneva — Along the Beaten Path" is scheduled to air Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. on Fox Sports Wisconsin, and on Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. on WITI-TV6.
The state tourism show previous aired the episode, which features parts of Lake Geneva, Fontana, Williams Bay and the town of Linn.
Viewers can watch the episode already on Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Smart TV, Apple TV and online at discoverwisconsin.com.
“Lake Geneva — Along the Beaten Path” kicks off with host Mariah Haberman walking with local historian Jim Beloian as they discuss the origin of the shore path, which spans 21 miles around the lake.
The “Discover Wisconsin” crew heads to Geneva Lake Museum for more about the area’s history, touching on the retreat of the last glacier, Native American heritage and the 1893 World’s Fair.
“The Lake Geneva area has a fascinating history,” said Haberman. “I love that the shore path fuses history and fun all in one. I learned so much filming the episode.”
The show named Lake Geneva an official Discover Wisconsin Choice Destination.
Haberman follows the path along the city’s historic lakeside mansions, including the town of Linn’s Black Point Estate and Gardens, a state-run museum and designated historic site.
She also enjoys a sunset toast at Lake Geneva’s Baker House, then enjoys some flyboarding, a trip on a Lake Geneva Cruise Line boat and some ice boating.
The show also features the downtown areas of Lake Geneva, Williams Bay and Fontana, highlighting the unique shops, restaurants and accommodations.
Haberman closes the episode with stops at Gordy’s Marine and Chuck’s Lakeshore Inn, two iconic lakeside spots in Fontana.
“Lake Geneva — Across the Beaten Path” was produced by Jennifer Ingish.
For more details, visit discoverwisconsin.com.