Lake Geneva will be on PBS show

The season finale of the PBS show "Wisconsin Life" finds its host heading to Lake Geneva for Winterfest.

The episode airs Thursday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m. on PBS Wisconsin.

In the season finale, host Angela Fitzgerald travels across the state, including a stop at Winterfest to see the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition.

Coincidentally, Lake Geneva's 25th annual Winterfest is Wednesday through Sunday, Jan. 29 to Feb. 2.

In the "Wisconsin Life" finale, Fitzgerald also visits the Shalom Wildlife Zoo in West Bend and the Aniwa Motorama Auto Museum.

Now in its seventh season, the show intends to connect viewers with people whose passions, experiences and expertise celebrate the best of Wisconsin, introducing new stories from every corner of the state.

Episodes of "Wisconsin Life" can be watched online at WisconsinLife.org, along with exclusive content.

"Wisconsin Life" is a partnership project between PBS Wisconsin and Wisconsin Public Radio.

In addition to the TV show, stories can be heard Wednesday and Fridays during "Morning Edition" on the NPR News and Classical Music Network, at 6:45 and 8:45 a.m.