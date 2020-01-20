'Today' show, A&E may be at Winterfest

There could be more TV people than usual at this year’s Winterfest.
Two television networks may be filming at the 25th annual Lake Geneva winter festival, which is Wednesday through Sunday, Jan. 29 to Feb. 2.
On Twitter, Stephanie Klett — president/CEO of Visit Lake Geneva — made the announcement that NBC’s “Today” and A&E will be in Lake Geneva for Winterfest and the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship.
A key activity of Winterfest, the championship runs from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1. Fifteen teams of sculptors will create artworks out of snow at Lake Geneva’s Riviera and Flat Iron Park, competing for the country’s top awards.
Although TV shows have spotlighted Winterfest before — including “Discover Wisconsin,” which Klett used to host — Winterfest and championship founder Don Berg called this “the largest overall focus” of the event.
Last week, he discussed his plans to record a segment with “Today” correspondent Alex Ficquette.
“We’re pre-sculpting an unfinished logo on a small block for him, to look like he’s learning to sculpt,” said Berg.
“Today” may also record team interviews, he said.
Other details were scarce, as Berg said things were still being worked out as of press time such as when “Today” would be filming.
Winterfest also involves numerous indoor and outdoor activities — among them a winter carnival, a ball and human dog sled races.
Turning 25 years old this year, the event started when Berg’s company WinterFun brought the championship to Lake Geneva.
Klett said Winterfest was conceived by Berg and five local residents.
“One thing led to another and then countless volunteers stepped up to the plate,” she said.
Such events are why Berg created WinterFun.
In the 1980s, Berg developed a passion for snow sculpting after driving his chisels into ice blocks around the Milwaukee area.
After ice sculpting for a few years, the artist from Montana decided to try a different medium — snow — and started and participated in several events.
In 1988, he initiated the snow sculpting competition in the Canadian Olympic Games.
“Twenty-three countries came to that event,” Berg said. “I get chills just thinking about that.”
Sculpting snow
What does it take to be a snow sculptor?
To Berg, it is more about the power of people working together toward a common goal than the tools of the trade.
“I’ve been doing this for 35-plus years and I am continually amazed that people come together under a common idea,” he said, of snow sculpting. “It’s total togetherness with their concept.”
At the Winterfest championship, the sculpting is done by teams of three, each working on 9-foot-tall cylinders of snow.
The snow used to be formed in rectangular shapes.
“We just wanted to make it a little more complex for the level of carvers that we’re getting,” said Berg.
He suggests devising a plan, drawing it out first, from various angles.
The tools depend on the needs of the design.
Berg said he has seen carvers use anything from gardening tools to the chain off a chainsaw to create their snow sculptures.
The weather is also a major factor in success, as are the group of people Berg called “stompers” — those who pack the snow into fiberglass forms, into which front end loaders dump the snow.
“In my mind, they are the heroes of the whole event,” he said.