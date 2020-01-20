'Today' show, A&E may be at Winterfest

To Berg, it is more about the power of people working together toward a common goal than the tools of the trade.

“I’ve been doing this for 35-plus years and I am continually amazed that people come together under a common idea,” he said, of snow sculpting. “It’s total togetherness with their concept.”

At the Winterfest championship, the sculpting is done by teams of three, each working on 9-foot-tall cylinders of snow.

The snow used to be formed in rectangular shapes.

“We just wanted to make it a little more complex for the level of carvers that we’re getting,” said Berg.

He suggests devising a plan, drawing it out first, from various angles.

The tools depend on the needs of the design.

Berg said he has seen carvers use anything from gardening tools to the chain off a chainsaw to create their snow sculptures.

The weather is also a major factor in success, as are the group of people Berg called “stompers” — those who pack the snow into fiberglass forms, into which front end loaders dump the snow.

“In my mind, they are the heroes of the whole event,” he said.

