Telling a dog's tale: Q&A with Geneva author of Jade books

For dog owners, it is the stuff of nightmares.
In 2015, a car struck an SUV head-on, and a young pup inside the SUV ran off into the wilderness of Yellowstone Park.
The story made the papers, even magazines like People. After a search lasting 42 days, the Australian shepherd Jade was found and reunited with its owners.
And a town of Geneva author was able to tell her story — twice.
Michelle Caffrey, one of the featured writers of this year’s Authorfest, wrote “Bring Jade Home,” a narrative nonfiction book.
She also wrote the children’s book “Jade: Lost in Yellowstone,” which features illustrations by Steph Lehmann.
There is a third book on the way.
“How did Jade survive? Hint: Bison poop was involved,” said Caffrey.
Michelle also wrote “Just Imagine: A New Life on an Old Boat,” about how she and her husband, Paul, ran a “barge and breakfast” in France.
Named “Imagine,” the barge is where Michelle Caffrey met Laura Gillice, who with her boyfriend David Sowers owns Jade.
In the following Q&A, Caffrey explains how she became the voice of Jade’s story and offers tips on becoming a successful writer.
Note: The following was edited for length and clarity.
Resorter: How did you get to know Jade’s owners?
Michelle Caffrey: Laura Gillice was one of our early guests aboard “Imagine,” and she and her family stayed with us over the years several times. She loved my book, and we became good friends.
In 2015, I saw Laura’s Facebook posts about finding Jade, and was impressed with the heart-warming story of a puppy’s survival. Then, a few days later, she contacted me asking if I would be interested in writing Jade’s story. I immediately said, “Yes!”
As satisfying as it was to write the first book, I had purposely decided to write it as narrative nonfiction rather than a novel. Keeping it a true story appealed to many readers and honored those who participated in the search. After writing “Bring Jade Home,” I volunteered to write the picture book, “Jade Lost in Yellowstone,” as I was eager to share the young Australian shepherd’s point of view.
Laura, David Sowers and I have remained friends and I always have their input whenever I write about Jade. I still ask specific questions about her. I love following her on her Facebook page, Bring Jade Home, and seeing that beautiful face and her blue eyes. I’m not alone — she has thousands of fans.
Resorter: What about Jade’s story resonated with you?
Michelle Caffrey: As I interviewed the people involved the search, I realized how many unselfish individuals spent hours and hours looking for a stranger’s dog. The entire Yellowstone community pulled together and without that group effort, we believe Jade would not have been found. The park had a tough summer that year and finding Jade raised the morale of the entire community. It renewed my faith in the kindness of people.
Resorter: How did you set out to write “Jade: Lost in Yellowstone?”
Michelle Caffrey: I spent 2-1/2 years writing “Bring Jade Home.” I interviewed everyone in the book for hundreds of hours. I extensively researched many topics, particularly wildlife, dog behavior and Yellowstone itself. I visited the park, the scene of the accident and where she was sometimes spotted. I’ve met many of the people involved in the search. Since I knew the story in detail, it helped to storyboard the kids book.
What made this picture book fun to write was the ability to get into Jade’s head and experience her struggles and triumphs from her point of view. I used evidence and expert theories to explore her challenges to find food, water and avoid dangerous animals. I intentionally left Jade’s perspective out of “Bring Jade Home,” which let me bring it to life here in the children’s version.
Resorter: Will there be a third book?
Michelle Caffrey: Yes. I am working on a Young Reader edition, which marries the factual with more of Jade’s point of view, targeted to the 8- to 12-year-old reader. It’s been fun putting myself in a puppy’s “paws” and imagining everything Jade went through. Many of Jade’s fans believe her story would make a brilliant family film — heroic people searching, a beautiful but dangerous landscape, wildlife encounters and a gorgeous young dog defying the odds to find her family to bring her home.
Resorter: How do you think Jade survived in Yellowstone alone over 40 days?
Michelle Caffrey: She was young, an Australian shepherd, agile, intelligent and lucky. The press dubbed her “The Miracle Dog.” You’ll have to read the books for details.
Resorter: What do you enjoy most about writing?
Michelle Caffrey: I love to tell a story. As an avid reader, I have always enjoyed getting lost in the tale a skillful author weaves. The more emotional response I get from a reader, the happier I am.
Resorter: What advice do you have for novice writers?
Michelle Caffrey: First, let me say it’s valid to write for pure enjoyment. But, if you desire to be traditionally published, find a good writers critique group with serious members who have the same goal. Go to writing conferences. I attended the University of Wisconsin Writers’ Institute several times, uwwritersinstitute.wisc.edu. The university also offer a series of online writing courses. Join organizations that represent the genre you aspire to write. Once published establish an online platform with a website and strong social media presence. Above all, keep writing and enjoy the process!
For more about Michelle Caffrey, visit her Facebook page, the Bring Jade Home Facebook page, www.MichelleCaffrey.com and www.BringJadeHome.com.
