Telling a dog's tale: Q&A with Geneva author of Jade books

Resorter: Will there be a third book?

Michelle Caffrey: Yes. I am working on a Young Reader edition, which marries the factual with more of Jade’s point of view, targeted to the 8- to 12-year-old reader. It’s been fun putting myself in a puppy’s “paws” and imagining everything Jade went through. Many of Jade’s fans believe her story would make a brilliant family film — heroic people searching, a beautiful but dangerous landscape, wildlife encounters and a gorgeous young dog defying the odds to find her family to bring her home.

Resorter: How do you think Jade survived in Yellowstone alone over 40 days?

Michelle Caffrey: She was young, an Australian shepherd, agile, intelligent and lucky. The press dubbed her “The Miracle Dog.” You’ll have to read the books for details.

Resorter: What do you enjoy most about writing?

Michelle Caffrey: I love to tell a story. As an avid reader, I have always enjoyed getting lost in the tale a skillful author weaves. The more emotional response I get from a reader, the happier I am.

Resorter: What advice do you have for novice writers?