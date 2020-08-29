'Tenet' screening Sept. 1 at Emagine

"Tenet" is scheduled for release nationwide Friday, Sept. 4, but at Emagine Geneva Lakes, audiences can see it a few days before then.
TOWN OF LYONS — Catch the new movie by the creator of "Dunkirk," "Inception" and "The Dark Knight" at Emagine Geneva Lakes ahead of its nationwide release.
Located at 2565 Highway 120, Emagine is selling tickets for a special early access screening of "Tenet," the PG-13 espionage thriller starring John David Washington.
The screening is Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 5 and 6:30 p.m.
While Emagine theaters have been cleaned, disinfected and social distancing measures have been put in place, the chain is providing an alternative for movie-goers who would like a more intimate experience.
Customers can rent out a private theater for themselves and close friends and family members.
With a private theater rental, moviegoers can rest assured social distancing guidelines will still be in place. Rental is subject to availability of the theater.
