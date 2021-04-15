'The Voice,' 'America's Got Talent' singers slated to play Belfry this season

DELAVAN — Two former contestants on popular TV shows are on the 2021 concert schedule for the Belfry Music Theatre.

Casi Joy, who was a finalist on the twelfth season of NBC’s “The Voice,” is slated to perform Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6 and 7.

Sal Valentinetti will take to the Belfry stage Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 6 and 7.

Valentinetti was on season 11 of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” when judge Heidi Klum gave him a “golden buzzer” to advance into the next round.

Joy’s run on “The Voice” earned her a mention in Rolling Stone magazine, which said she had one of the top 10 best blind auditions of all time.

Other original artists and tribute acts were part of the recently announced 2021 concert lineup at Belfry, which is located at 3601 Highway 67, Delavan.

According to Belfry’s website, original acts include Heart By Heart, which features two Rock and Roll Hall of Famers who were original members of the band Heart; 1970s soft rock hitmakers Orleans; and sunshine pop band The Buckinghams.

Tributes to legends of rock, country, film and theater are also on the Belfry 2021 schedule.