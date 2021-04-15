'The Voice,' 'America's Got Talent' singers slated to play Belfry this season

DELAVAN — Two former contestants on popular TV shows are on the 2021 concert schedule for the Belfry Music Theatre.
Casi Joy, who was a finalist on the twelfth season of NBC’s “The Voice,” is slated to perform Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6 and 7.
Sal Valentinetti will take to the Belfry stage Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 6 and 7.
Valentinetti was on season 11 of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” when judge Heidi Klum gave him a “golden buzzer” to advance into the next round.
Joy’s run on “The Voice” earned her a mention in Rolling Stone magazine, which said she had one of the top 10 best blind auditions of all time.
Other original artists and tribute acts were part of the recently announced 2021 concert lineup at Belfry, which is located at 3601 Highway 67, Delavan.
According to Belfry’s website, original acts include Heart By Heart, which features two Rock and Roll Hall of Famers who were original members of the band Heart; 1970s soft rock hitmakers Orleans; and sunshine pop band The Buckinghams.
Tributes to legends of rock, country, film and theater are also on the Belfry 2021 schedule.
Starting things off this year is American English, a Beatles tribute act. American English performs Friday and Saturday, June 4 and 5.
Fortunate Son, a Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute, plays Friday and Saturday, June 11 and 12.
The Outlaws perform Friday and Saturday, June 18 and 19. The group is a tribute to the music of Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings.
British Invasion Years, a tribute to 1960s rock acts, plays Friday and Saturday, June 25 and 26.
Fleetwood Mac tribute Tusk has dates Wednesday through Sunday, June 30 to July 4.
Greg Pitts is involved in two tributes scheduled at Belfry — Fire & Rain: The James Taylor Experience, Wednesday and Thursday, July 7 and 8; and a Jackson Browne tribute Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 29 and 30.
Still Collins USA, a tribute to Phil Collins, plays Friday and Saturday, July 9 and 10.
Orleans has shows Wednesday and Thursday, July 14 and 15.
The Beach Boys tribute act Sounds of Summer performs Friday and Saturday, July 16 and 17.
“Bonded: A Salute to the Music of James Bond” is Wednesday and Thursday, July 21 and 22. Singer Jaimee Paul presents the show, which promises a fresh take on music from the Bond films.
Debuting at Belfry this year is countertenor Terry Barber, who will perform the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber Friday and Saturday, July 23 and 24.
Heart By Heart plays Wednesday and Thursday, July 28 and 29.
Kalimba brings the grooves of Earth, Wind & Fire to life Friday and Saturday, July 30 and 31.
The 1970s rock group Electric Light Orchestra is remembered by Strange Magic, which plays Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 4 and 5.
The Neil Diamond tribute shows by Jay White are also fundraisers for Parkinson’s research. White plays Wednesday through Saturday, Aug. 11 to 14.
Dean Z resurrects the music of Elvis Presley during his shows Wednesday through Saturday, Aug. 18 to 21.
Eagles tribute On The Border performs Wednesday through Saturday, Aug. 25 to 28.
The music of pop-rock legends Chicago is replicated to perfection by Chicago Rewired, which returns to the Belfry Wednesday through Saturday, Sept. 1 to 4.
Courtesy of the Don Campbell Band, “An Evening of Dan Fogelberg Music” happens twice — Sunday and Monday, Sept. 5 and 6.
Sir Franc D’Ambrosio’s “Broadway: Beyond the Chandelier” is set for Wednesday through Saturday, Sept. 8 to 11.
Rick Schuler’s “Rocky Mountain High Experience” revives the music of John Denver Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 15 and 16.
American Fool pays tribute to John Cougar Mellencamp Friday and Saturday, Sept. 17 and 18.
Performing 20 of ABBA’s greatest hits are Abbacadabra Wednesday through Saturday, Sept. 22 to 25.
The Buckinghams play Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1 and 2.
Zachary Stevenson returns to the Belfry, bringing Buddy Holly back to life Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8 and 9.
Hall & Oates tribute Private Eyes is Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 13 and 14.
Infinite Journey plays the music of Journey Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16.
Led Zeppelin tribute Kashmir performs Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 20 and 21.
The music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons returns to the stage courtesy of the Four C Notes Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22 and 23.
Recreating the sounds of the Rolling Stones is Classic Stones Live which plays Wednesday through Saturday, Oct. 27 to 30.
Shaun Hague’s “Journeyman: A Tribute to Eric Clapton” is Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5 and 6.
Doobie Brothers tribute What a Fool Believes is Friday and Saturday, Nov. 12 and 13.
The season winds to a close with Tom Petty tribute act The Breakers Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19 and 20.
Note: Ticket prices are generally $52 to $74, depending on seats.
Information on all shows subject to change.
For more information, including show times, visit belfrymusictheatre.com.