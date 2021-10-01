Theater season kicks off at UW-Whitewater with 'Pigs'

WHITEWATER — The College of Arts and Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has its first show of the theater/dance season with “A Place with the Pigs” Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Directed by Bruce Cohen, the play by Athol Fugard will run from Oct. 5 to 8 at 7:30 p.m. at Barnett Theatre, located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater.

“A Place with the Pigs” closes Saturday, Oct. 9, with a performance at 2 p.m.

Based on an absurd but true story, the show is about a Russian solder who deserted during World War II and spent 10 years hiding in a pigsty.

The soldier, Pavel Ivanovitch, is preparing to rejoin the world and throw himself at the mercy of his countrymen at the start of the play.

“Pavel is real and, although Fugard takes ample liberty with his story, the absurd circumstance of a man hiding away for decades in a pig sty is historically factual,” said Cohen. “It is, indeed, a more common thing than I’d ever imagined. The historic Pavel hid out of fear. Fear of the Nazis at the front, but also a very, valid terror of Stalin’s retribution should he be discovered by his own people.”