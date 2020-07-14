This summer's Savory Sounds begin July 16

WHITEWATER — Three lunchtime concerts are set outside at the Whitewater Arts Alliance Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St.

A Rose Among Thorns plays July 16, harpist Lauren Hayes July 23 and the family-themed show by Ken Lonnquist and Friends Aug. 20.

Each show is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

A Rose Among Thorns draws from folk, pop, blues, country and Celtic traditions.

The quarter features local musicians from other area ensembles, including the Merry Horde, the Buzzards, Guitarcheology and Madpolecats.

Hayes, of Whitewater, frequently performs with the Lyric Opera of Chicago, the Chicago Composers Orchestra and the Civic Orchestra of Chicago.

She holds a doctorate in orchestral studies, maintains a private teaching tudio and volunteers with Sharing Notes, which brings live music to Chicago hospitals.

Lonnquist won a national audition in 1982 to become “Minstrel for the Environment,” writing and performing about environmental issues in schools and colleges.

He has performed on NPR, Air America, the CBC and Pacifica Radio; issued recordings for adults and children; and composed for the Children’s Theater of Madison.