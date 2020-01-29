ThreadBender exhibit starts Jan. 30

WHITEWATER — The ThreadBender Fiber Arts Exhibition, which features 15 participating fiber artists and 44 quilts, runs from Thursday, Jan. 30, to Sunday, Feb. 23.

The exhibit is located at the Whitewater Arts Alliance’s Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St., Whitewater.

The ThreadBender Fiber Arts group is a “creative, innovative fiber arts group with so much gusto and passion in each of their projects,” said Taylor McDarison, part-time gallery manager for the center.

The ThreadBender Fiber Arts group does periodic challenges for their members. Previous challenges involved themes such as “Anything Goes,” “Octabulous,” and “Photo Inspiration: Door.”

“The challenges their members undergo are both incredibly intriguing and awe inspiring,” McDarison said. “There’s certainly no lack of love for every laborious stitch and collection of all the unique fabrics. It has been a privilege to collaborate with this group and I cannot wait to share this upcoming quilt exhibition!”

A free reception will be on Sunday, Feb. 2, from 1 to 3 p.m., with free refreshments.

More information about ThreadBender is at threadbendersblog.wordpress.com.