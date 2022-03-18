Tickets on sale now for Lake Geneva Jazz Fest May 20-22

New Orleans is the birthplace of jazz, but Lake Geneva could soon be its spring getaway spot.

Tickets are on sale now for the inaugural Lake Geneva Jazz Fest Friday through Sunday, May 20 to 22.

The three-day event collects a variety of food vendors, well-respected jazz musicians and children's activities at Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva.

Performing at the event are Ludy and the Tunes, Yves Francois, Underground Sound Jazz, Charlie Wooten, Corey Ledet, Arsene Delay, the Kal Bergendahl Project, Zydefunk, the Four Star Brass Band, Big Style Brass Band and the Extra Crispy Brass Band.

"It's definitely about the foundation of music and paying homage to that," said R.J. Sommerfeld, of House of Music.

The Southern Stop will be serving various New Orleans-inspired dishes. Burgers, pizza and other foods will also be available.

Chris Buttleman, owner of House of Music, said the event will be fun and upbeat, with something for everyone — even those who don't like jazz or spicy food.

The band lineup is an eclectic mix of jazz and jazz-adjacent artists. Some of them play regularly in the Lake Geneva area, like crooner Ludy of Ludy and the Tunes; trumpeter Yves Francois; and combo group Underground Sound Jazz.

Buttleman said he has known Wooten for a long time. Wooten is often voted as a top bass player throughout the world, said Buttleman. Wooten is also a member of Zydefunk.

Delay, Wooten's finance, is another well-known name in the New Orleans music scene.

Sommerfeld described the Kal Bergendahl Project as a "New Age jazz" with a funk influence.

At Jazz Fest, there will also be bounce houses, slides, face painting and cotton candy machines.

Recently, a Jazz Fest Facebook page and website were launched. For updates on event information, visit lgjazzfest.com.

Singe day tickets are $10 for ages 12 and older in advance of the event, $15 on day of show. Advance price for weekend pass is $25. Ages 12 and younger can attend for free.

Current event schedule for Friday, May 20, is Yves Francois, 5 to 6 p.m.; Extra Crispy Brass Band, 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Corey Ledet, 9 to 11 p.m.; and the ultimate jazz jam with Charlie Wooten 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

On Saturday, May 21, it's the Kal Bergenhal Project from noon to 1:30 p.m.; Ludy and the Tunes 3 to 4:30 p.m.; Four Star Brass Band 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Big Style Brass Band 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Zydefunk 8:30 to 11 p.m.; and the ultimate jazz jam with Wooten 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Underground Sound Jazz kicks things off Sunday, May 22, from noon to 1:30 p.m., followed by Arsene Delay, 1:30 to 3 p.m.

More artists to be announced soon.

Jazz Fest is hosted by House of Music, the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission and the Wisconsin Valley Media Group, parent company of the Lake Geneva Regional News.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.