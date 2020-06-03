Time to go outside: Designing an outdoor entertainment area

Warmer weather means enjoying the sunshine, relishing the fresh air and spending evenings under the stars.
Those who want to do all this in comfort and style might want to design the ideal outside entertainment area.
The first step in such a task is to set goals for the space. Will it be a place to cook? Dine? Lounge?
When it comes to cooking outside, the question is whether to grill.
Grilling is not only a popular cooking method, but for some, a way of life.
“Barbecuing is no longer just a pastime, but an integral part of the North American lifestyle,” said Jack Goldman, president and CEO of the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA).
A HPBA industry survey in 2017 found that 70 percent of U.S. adults own a grill or smoker. In Canada, 80 percent of the adults have a grill to call their own.
Sue and Tom Schinke, of Lyle’s TV & Appliances, in Elkhorn, said grilling is a great way to gather with family and friends, or to relax.
“We find that people like to grill because it’s another venue to be creative with foods, to be able to create new recipes,” Sue said.
For some, grill shopping may come down to whether to go with gas or charcoal.
When comparing the two, here are some factors to consider.
Cost: According to online food enthusiast resource Chowhound, deluxe charcoal kettles and other charcoal alternatives tend to cost more than gas grills.
High heat searing: When cooking expensive, well-marbled steaks or other dishes that benefit from high-heat searing, charcoal grills seem to outperform gas ones, according to The Sweethome — a product recommendation site owned by The New York Times Co.
But gas counterparts can come close, and deploying a cast-iron pan on top of the grates can help concentrate the heat and allow the meat to cook in its own fat.
Convenience: Gas grills tend to be easier to clean and cheaper to fuel. Some can even be tied into a home’s natural gas or propane systems.
At Lyle’s, Sue and Tom Schinke said the most popular grills are smokers, pellet-fueled and chunk charcoal grills.
“The most important factors in choosing a grill are ease of use, how long you intend to keep it, your current lifestyle needs and wants,” Sue said.
A grill is just one aspect of an outdoor cooking area.
The Schinkes said there are also outdoor pizza ovens, beer tappers, refrigerators and cutting tables.
Angie’s List suggests having an outdoor kitchen built close to the house, to make it easier to run electricity and plumbing — the latter may be necessary if one wishes to install a sink.
But maybe the kitchen is not the most important aspect of an outdoor entertainment area.
Maybe it’s a pool, a lounge, or a quiet hideaway.
Function
Deciding function is the first step in designing the space, which may require the involvement of landscape designers or architects.
Evaluating the space is also crucial. Where to place party space, a pool house, or an outdoor fireplace may depend on the shape of a yard.
Large, flat lots can be divided into a series of patios, while multi-tiered decking can make good use of yards on a slope.
Thinking about things that create comfort inside a home can work just as well outside.
Sofas and love seats covered in fabric suited for the outdoors, plus plenty of pillows, can make a great lounge.
Lighting that can be adjusted for day or night, or even to set the mood, is another consideration.
Shade structures, like a trellis or retractable awning, will keep the area comfortable and can also define outdoor “rooms” and establish privacy.
Many homeowners enjoy having fire elements in their yards.
Lanterns and candles may create a romantic feel, but a fire pit or outdoor fireplace may help extend use of the outdoor entertaining area beyond summer.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!