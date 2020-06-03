Time to go outside: Designing an outdoor entertainment area

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Warmer weather means enjoying the sunshine, relishing the fresh air and spending evenings under the stars.

Those who want to do all this in comfort and style might want to design the ideal outside entertainment area.

The first step in such a task is to set goals for the space. Will it be a place to cook? Dine? Lounge?

When it comes to cooking outside, the question is whether to grill.

Grilling is not only a popular cooking method, but for some, a way of life.

“Barbecuing is no longer just a pastime, but an integral part of the North American lifestyle,” said Jack Goldman, president and CEO of the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA).

A HPBA industry survey in 2017 found that 70 percent of U.S. adults own a grill or smoker. In Canada, 80 percent of the adults have a grill to call their own.

Sue and Tom Schinke, of Lyle’s TV & Appliances, in Elkhorn, said grilling is a great way to gather with family and friends, or to relax.

“We find that people like to grill because it’s another venue to be creative with foods, to be able to create new recipes,” Sue said.