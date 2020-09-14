Tour Maple Park district Sept. 19

Absorb the history of a Lake Geneva district where some of the city’s oldest homes still stand.

The Maple Park Historic District Sunset Walking Tour is set for Saturday, Sept. 19, with 90-minute tours starting at 5 p.m.

Tours gather and depart from Church of the Holy Communion, 320 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Participants will access the historic church as well as the second oldest home in Lake Geneva.

The 15-block Maple Park neighborhood was designated as a historic district in 2005, after an effort by district residents led by Mary Tanner.

Located within walking distance of downtown Lake Geneva, many Maple Park homes have been restored.

In 2017, the Maple Park Home Owners Association and staff from Black Point Estate and Gardens offered a Maple Park Lantern Tour.

“The tour was so well-received that we decided to offer it again in 2020,” said Dave Desimone, director of Black Point.

On the tour, guests will meet early “residents” at each stop and hear stories from pre-Civil War days to the 1940s.