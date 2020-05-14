Tourism numbers up in Walworth County

People visiting Walworth County spent $15.5 million more in 2019 than they did the previous year.
Recently released Wisconsin Department of Tourism (DOT) data shows that county tourism grew last year.
Not only did tourists spend more in the county, but there were also more tourism-related jobs, sales, labor income and state and local taxes generated in 2019.
According to the Walworth County Visitors Bureau, it was the tenth consecutive year that the county experienced growth in tourism.
“Our unique events, natural areas, shopping, dining, attractions and lodging continue to help sustain Walworth County’s economy,” said Kathleen Seeberg, the bureau’s executive director.
Now, Wisconsin’s tourism industry is planning to bounce back as numerous businesses closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Since the pandemic hit the U.S., public events were cancelled and nonessential travel was discouraged by authorities.
DOT Secretary-designee Sara Meaney said travel plays a critical role in Wisconsin’s economic prosperity.
“We know that 2020 will not look like 2019,” Meaney said. “But the good news is that on the heels of a banner year for Wisconsin travel and tourism, the state has shown itself to be an increasingly sought-after destination, which gives the department confidence that it remains on the radar as a preferred destination for visitors.”
The bureau still plans to continue providing information to visitors, according to Seeberg.
“We remain hopeful for our businesses as we navigate the new normal with Walworth County’s tourism organizations,” she said.
In Walworth County, direct visitor spending jumped 2.7 percent, to $584.5 million.
The total business sales sourced from tourism was nearly $785 million, up almost 3 percent from 2018.
Tourism supported 7,123 full-time jobs — up almost 2 percent.
Labor income related to tourism totaled over $204 million, a nearly 5-percent jump over last year.
State and local taxes generated by tourism rose almost 2 percent, totaling nearly $69.5 million. .
“Walworth County’s geographic location between four major metropolitan areas — Chicago, Rockford, Madison, and Milwaukee — will continue to make our area a destination for relaxation, adventure, retreats and fun,” said Seeberg.
During National Travel and Tourism Week, which was May 3 to 9, the DOT released the states’s 2019 economic figures.
Numbers were estimated by the Economic Impact of Tourism in Wisconsin, an annual tourism impact study conducted by research firm Tourism Economics and released by Travel Wisconsin.
For more about the bureau, go to VisitWalworthCounty.com or call 262-728-6000.
