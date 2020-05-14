Tourism numbers up in Walworth County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

People visiting Walworth County spent $15.5 million more in 2019 than they did the previous year.

Recently released Wisconsin Department of Tourism (DOT) data shows that county tourism grew last year.

Not only did tourists spend more in the county, but there were also more tourism-related jobs, sales, labor income and state and local taxes generated in 2019.

According to the Walworth County Visitors Bureau, it was the tenth consecutive year that the county experienced growth in tourism.

“Our unique events, natural areas, shopping, dining, attractions and lodging continue to help sustain Walworth County’s economy,” said Kathleen Seeberg, the bureau’s executive director.

Now, Wisconsin’s tourism industry is planning to bounce back as numerous businesses closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Since the pandemic hit the U.S., public events were cancelled and nonessential travel was discouraged by authorities.

DOT Secretary-designee Sara Meaney said travel plays a critical role in Wisconsin’s economic prosperity.