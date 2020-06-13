Town plans big bang for Independence Day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TOWN OF DELAVAN — Officials are hoping to bring people together during a June 27 community Independence Day celebration.

Fireworks, vendors and live entertainment is planned for the event, which is from 4 to 11 p.m. at Delavan Community Park, 1220 South Shore Drive, town of Delavan.

“With the recent shutdown of all social activities, we think this will be a great way to bring the community back together in an outdoor setting to celebrate all the things we have to be thankful for in our town, state and country,” said Town Supervisor Katherine Gaulke.

Due to the recent coronavirus outbreak, this year’s Independence Day celebration will open under a new set of concerns.

“CDC guidelines for social distancing will be distributed to all who enter the park and we trust that everyone will make safe, healthy choices for themselves and their families,” said event coordinator Becky Dreyer.

Right Sight Media will livestream the fireworks display on the Delavan Friends of the Park’s Facebook page.

Radio station WJVL will also broadcast live from the free event, which is hosted by the town and the Delavan Friends of the Park.