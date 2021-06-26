Train car returns to the rails in East Troy

EAST TROY — After over a year of intensive restoration, Chicago North Shore and Milwaukee Car 761 will be dedicated Sunday, June 27, at noon at the East Troy Depot.
The car will be restored to service 58 years after its last revenue run between Chicago and Milwaukee.
Its first revenue run is scheduled for Saturday, July 10.
At the dedication, major donors to the railroad and the restoration will take a brief ride on the car, followed by cake and punch in the depot, 2002 Church St., East Troy.
“The restoration project was extensive and the results are outstanding,” said Ryan Jonas, president of the East Troy Railroad Museum. “Volunteers who are old enough to remember riding on the North Shore Line say it’s almost spooky walking into the car because it looks so much like it would have back in 1963. It’s like going back in time.”
From 1916 to January 1963, Chicago North Shore and Milwaukee Railroad ran between the Loop in downtown Chicago and 6th Street in downtown Milwaukee.
Railroad historian and photographer William Middleton described the North Shore Line as a “super interurban.”
Car 761 was one of 25 new interurban coaches ordered from the Standard Steel Car Company in 1930.
In 1949, the car was modernized and in 1957 it was repainted in the "Silverliner" paint scheme. The car was in service on the North Shore Line through January 1963, when the North Shore Line ceased operation. The car has been restored in the classic Silverliner colors, inside and out.
Volunteers, led by Eric Zabelny and Paul Averdung, completed the vast majority of the restoration work, which cost about $42,700.
First run
On Saturday, July 10, just after 10 a.m., Car 761 will depart on its first revenue run on the East Troy Electric Railroad.
Tickets are available for the event, which will include a photo run-by and small souvenir. Cake and punch will again be served in the East Troy Depot after the trip. Tickets are $100 and are available in a limited quantity. Visit www.easttroyrr.org/north-shore-761.html to purchase and for more information.
The East Troy Railroad's regular trains will also run July 10, starting at 10 a.m.
The last train departs East Troy at 3 p.m.
Trains will complete a round-trip between East Troy and Indianhead Park in Mukwonago in about 90 minutes. Passengers can also board at the Elegant Farmer.
For more information, visit www.easttroyrr.org or call 262-642-3263.