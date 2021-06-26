Train car returns to the rails in East Troy

EAST TROY — After over a year of intensive restoration, Chicago North Shore and Milwaukee Car 761 will be dedicated Sunday, June 27, at noon at the East Troy Depot.

The car will be restored to service 58 years after its last revenue run between Chicago and Milwaukee.

Its first revenue run is scheduled for Saturday, July 10.

At the dedication, major donors to the railroad and the restoration will take a brief ride on the car, followed by cake and punch in the depot, 2002 Church St., East Troy.

“The restoration project was extensive and the results are outstanding,” said Ryan Jonas, president of the East Troy Railroad Museum. “Volunteers who are old enough to remember riding on the North Shore Line say it’s almost spooky walking into the car because it looks so much like it would have back in 1963. It’s like going back in time.”

From 1916 to January 1963, Chicago North Shore and Milwaukee Railroad ran between the Loop in downtown Chicago and 6th Street in downtown Milwaukee.

Railroad historian and photographer William Middleton described the North Shore Line as a “super interurban.”