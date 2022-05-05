Tributes to The Who, Chicago & more set for Racine Zoo's June concert series

RACINE — Racine Zoo is hosting their Music at the Zoo concert series June 17-18, featuring Chicago Tribute Anthology, Grimm Brothers, and Substitute: Tales From The Who.

This weekend full of music takes place along the scenic Lake Michigan shoreline and all ages are welcome. Guests will be able to grab a bite to eat on site and sing along to their favorite hits.

“I am so excited for the Music at the Zoo concerts this season! We have some amazing artists that will be performing at the Zoo and we want you to join us. This exciting event at the Zoo gets everyone together for friendship, good food and drinks and more importantly, music,” said Beth Heidorn, executive director of the Racine Zoo. “These concerts benefit the Zoo and our animals, and are one more great thing to do in Racine.”

Back at the Zoo by popular demand, Chicago Tribute Anthology kicks off the concert series on Friday, June 17. Chicago Tribute Anthology is dedicated to performing the music of one of the most popular and enduring bands of all time: Chicago. The unique sound that was and is Chicago defined a generation and changed the sound of popular music forever. Guests can experience their concert set of Chicago’s greatest hits.

Their personnel are all veterans of the Chicago-area musical scene and have performed with notable national and local artists such as Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Mel Tormé, Tony Bennett, the Hat Guys, Flapjacks, Katie Sullivan, Legacy, the Four Man Acoustical Band, Farewell, Deja Groove, Bill Russo and the Chicago Jazz Ensemble, Take 5, The Dana Legg Big Band, Woody Herman Orchestra, Fanfare, the Fox Valley Concert Band, and many other of the area’s finest musicians and ensembles.

The Grimm Brothers will be opening for Substitute: Tales From The Who on Saturday, June 18. As two veteran performer vocalists, the Grimm Brothers light up dance floors and concert stages wherever they appear. They are repeat visitors to venues like Wisconsin State Fair, Summerfest, the Bradley Center and Potawatomi Casino.

Their music and vocal harmonies consist of an audience-pleasing blend of both originals and tributes to some of today's and yesterday's greatest artists. Steve Grimm is an award-winning songwriter, Wisconsin Association of Music Industry Hall of Fame inductee, and founder of Milwaukee's Bad Boy, on lead guitar and vocals, blending rock, funk and blues in his unique and energy-charged delivery of original and covers. Craig Evans brings his dynamic lead vocals and the infectious bass grooves he's also brought to The Rockerfellers, Bad Boy and Cimmeron.

Substitute: Tales From The Who will take the stage Saturday, June 18. With a look and sound that captures The Who at the height of their 70s peak, Substitute plays the songs that have become part of rock legend. Substitute brings to life the songs that over the past 50 years have become a vibrant part of music history in the form of smash hits, multiple rock operas and television themes.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with the concert on June 17 beginning at 7 p.m. and concerts on June 18 starting at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is $30 per person online, $35 per person at the gate, and $50 per person season tickets online at racinezoo.org/music-zoo.

Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.

Nestled along the sandy shores of Lake Michigan, the zoo is open year round. Current hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Admission rates are free for members and children ages 2 and younger; $9 ages 3-15; $10 seniors; $11 adults.

For more, visit racinezoo.org, call 262-636-9189 or go to the zoo's accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.