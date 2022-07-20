Trinity Church's golf outing expands to two courses at Hawk's View Golf Course

Trinity Church in Pell Lake will be hosting its 13th annual golf outing at Hawks View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva.

The outing is Monday, Aug. 1. New this year, the outing will use two golf courses — Como Crossing, a five-star rated golf course with an 18-hole, four-person scramble with registration starting at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start at noon; and Barn Hallow, a 3-par golf course, four-person scramble with registration starting at noon and a shotgun start at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $65 each for Barn Hollow, $80 for Como Crossings.

In addition to golfing, Trinity is hosting a dinner, silent auction with over $1,900 worth of items and 50/50 raffle at 4:30 pm. Dinner is open to the public for $20.

All funds raised will help support Trinity’s missions to Kenya, Guatemala and Mexico.

Over 14 years ago Trinity embarked on a focused effort for Missions beginning in Haiti. The fire for missions work burned the heart of one of Trinity’s youth.

Holly (Camalieri) Okoth — formerly of Lake Geneva who now resides in Kenya and together with her husband, Fred, and children — ministers widows, children and has opened up a school for children through third grade.

Trinity’s newest mission field in Guatemala will be working with Hogar de Vida, a home for orphaned children. The home provides a permanent or temporary home, meals, and 24/7 loving care from Guatemalan caretakers.

More information can be found on Trinity’s Facebook page or by calling the church at 262-279-3052.