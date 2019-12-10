Trinity's 'Shepherd' play starts Dec. 21

BLOOMFIELD — Locals will perform “The Hopeful Shepherd” Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 21 and 22, at Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road.
Written by Kevin Volden, Trinity’s self-described “serious comedy” features a cast that includes Demetrius Farmakis, Kim Halverson, Jeff Kostein, Madeline Oettiker, Arnie Markwald and Duane and Colleen Gallo.
“Shepherd” is about the announcement of the birth of Jesus.
Tickets are free to the play, which will be performed Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 22 at 9 and 10:45 a.m.
Performances will occur in Trinity’s community theater, located in its community center.
For more information, call 262-279-3052 or visit www.trinityfamilychurch.com or Trinity’s Facebook page.