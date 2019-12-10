Trinity's 'Shepherd' play starts Dec. 21

Trinity's 'Shepherd' play starts Dec. 21

{{featured_button_text}}
'Hopeful Shepherd'

(Left) Madeline Oettiker and Arnie Markwald perform in Trinity’s “The Hopeful Shepherd,” featuring Markwald in the titular role.

 Contributed photo, Regional News

BLOOMFIELD — Locals will perform “The Hopeful Shepherd” Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 21 and 22, at Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road.

Written by Kevin Volden, Trinity’s self-described “serious comedy” features a cast that includes Demetrius Farmakis, Kim Halverson, Jeff Kostein, Madeline Oettiker, Arnie Markwald and Duane and Colleen Gallo.

“Shepherd” is about the announcement of the birth of Jesus.

Tickets are free to the play, which will be performed Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 22 at 9 and 10:45 a.m.

Performances will occur in Trinity’s community theater, located in its community center.

For more information, call 262-279-3052 or visit www.trinityfamilychurch.com or Trinity’s Facebook page.

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Live music week of Dec. 5
Music

Live music week of Dec. 5

Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at new…

Artsy Holiday Market now open
Resorter

Artsy Holiday Market now open

Get inspired for holiday shopping with a visit to the now open Artsy Holiday Market, which runs through Jan. 7 at Gallery 223 in downtown Lake…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics