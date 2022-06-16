Tristan Crist Magic Theatre welcomes T.J. Howell family to the stage

Guinness record holder T.J. Howell is performing this month at the Tristan Crist Magic Theatre.

The T.J. Howell family is scheduled to bring its comedy variety act to the theater June 20, 22, 24 and 27. Shows are at 1 p.m.

With the energy and speed of a skilled athlete and the timing and accuracy of an accomplished magician, T.J. Howell and family present unbelievable feats of juggling, hula-hoop tricks, comedy impersonations, the world’s smallest unicycle and even a little bit of magic.

The T.J. Howell family has toured the United States and has been a featured act in Branson, Missouri; the Wisconsin Dells; cruise ships; and circuses around the country.

Howell has been recognized by Guinness World Records for riding the world’s smallest unicycle. Made of aluminum, it’s 11 inches tall and operates on a wheel only a half-inch wide.

Tickets are $25 per person for the family-friendly show.

Purchase at lakegenevamagic.com, calling 262-248-0505 or by visiting the theater, located at 100 N. Edwards Blvd., Lake Geneva.