Tristan Crist Magic Theatre welcomes T.J. Howell family to the stage

Guinness record holder T.J. Howell is performing this month at the Tristan Crist Magic Theatre.
The T.J. Howell family is scheduled to bring its comedy variety act to the theater June 20, 22, 24 and 27. Shows are at 1 p.m.
With the energy and speed of a skilled athlete and the timing and accuracy of an accomplished magician, T.J. Howell and family present unbelievable feats of juggling, hula-hoop tricks, comedy impersonations, the world’s smallest unicycle and even a little bit of magic.
The T.J. Howell family has toured the United States and has been a featured act in Branson, Missouri; the Wisconsin Dells; cruise ships; and circuses around the country.
Howell has been recognized by Guinness World Records for riding the world’s smallest unicycle. Made of aluminum, it’s 11 inches tall and operates on a wheel only a half-inch wide.
Tickets are $25 per person for the family-friendly show.
Purchase at
lakegenevamagic.com, calling 262-248-0505 or by visiting the theater, located at 100 N. Edwards Blvd., Lake Geneva.
Best Resorter covers of 2021: A look back at Geneva Lake seasons, events
Resorter cover Jan. 7, 2021: Hoarfrost by the Riviera
Hoarfrost — a layer of ice crystals that fall on the ground and attach themselves to trees or fences — blanketed the area the morning of Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Here it is seen on the fence near Riviera Beach in Lake Geneva.
Stephanie Jones, Regional News
Resorter cover Feb. 25, 2021: Sunrise at Williams Bay
A breathtaking sunrise shot Feb. 5, 2021, over Geneva Lake in Williams Bay.
Kimberly Lempart, submitted
Resorter cover May 13, 2021: Crisp spring day on Geneva Lake
A crisp, blue spring day on Geneva Lake, off the end of a pier near Lake Geneva’s Library Park.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Resorter cover Sept. 2, 2021: Walworth County Fair
On a merry-go-round at 2019’s Walworth County Fair. The fair returned, entertaining thousands over five days in September.
Kerry Trampe, submitted
Resorter cover Sept. 9, 2021: Lake Geneva Taco Fest
The Dance Academy of Mexico (pictured) performed at the first ever Lake Geneva Taco Fest.
Submitted, Regional News
Resorter cover Oct. 6, 2021: Dachshund races at Lake Geneva's Oktoberfest
Meet Gus, one of the dogs who competed in the Dachshund races at Lake Geneva’s Oktoberfest.
Submitted, Regional News
Resorter cover Nov. 24, 2021: Red sunset over Lake Geneva Dam
Sunset over the Lake Geneva Dam, looking at the Wrigley Drive bridge on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
Stephanie Jones, Regional News
Resorter cover Dec. 1, 2021: A tasty-looking competition at Grand Geneva
“Santa’s Holly Day” by Susan Roderick Siebel took first place in the Judge’s Choice portion of the Gingerbread House Walk contest at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.
Stephanie Jones, Regional News
Resorter cover Dec. 8, 2021: Parade of Trees
The Main Street section of Geneva Lake Museum was decked out with holiday cheer during Parade of Trees, in which area groups and businesses decorated a Christmas tree.
Steve Targo
Resorter cover Dec. 22, 2021: Holiday decorations around Lake Geneva
One of the more elaborately decorated yards this holiday season was at 150 Highland Way, Lake Geneva.
Steve Targo
