Two area artists will be featured in upcoming Whitewater Arts Alliance exhibit

WHITEWATER — The art of Karolyn Alexander and Virginia Epps will be on display Aug. 4-28 at the Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St.

There will also be a reception Aug. 6, from 1-4 p.m., at the center. Food and drink will be provided.

Presented by the Whitewater Arts Alliance, “Abstracts: a Series of Series” is one half of the exhibit.

Karolyn Alexander Tscharnack is a lifelong resident of Whitewater. An early influence in art came from her father, Richard Kettwig. After an early retirement from UW-Whitewater, Alexander immersed herself in artmaking. She has worked in clay and painted with watercolor, acrylic and collage.

In 1993, Alexander began taking clay classes with Susan Alexander at Clay Loft Studio in Palmyra. This interest in working with clay blossomed, leading her and her husband, Hugo, to purchase a kiln, slab roller and lots of clay and glazes. In 1999, Alexander and her husband started participating in summer art fairs around the state of Wisconsin.

A passion for watercolor led Alexander to classes with Marilyn Keating at L’Atelier Art Studio in Janesville. She took numerous watercolor workshops with other talented watercolor artists. Eventually, Alexander began teaching watercolor painting to others in Janesville and Whitewater.

Alexander’s interest in creating abstract art using acrylic and mixed media developed slowly. In 2015, she decided to concentrate on painting abstracts. Her current work includes mark making, texture, and layers of paint, mixed media and sometimes collage.

Alexander has been a member of the Whitewater Arts Alliance since its inception and a member of the Janesville Art League for almost 20 years. She has shown her paintings in various venues in Southeastern Wisconsin and now exhibits her art primarily in Whitewater and Janesville. Locally, her art can be found at the Book Teller in Downtown Whitewater and Raven’s Wish in Janesville.

The other half of the exhibit is “Enjoying Regenerative Play,” by Virginia Epps, who was raised in eastern Kansas.

Epps taught middle and high school students in science before leaving the schooling system to work on her visual arts. During her time away, she completed her graduate degree in Fine Arts Design, 3D at the University of Kansas.

Epps went back to teaching high school classrooms in science and visual arts. She took night courses at the same time until she graduated with a doctoral degree in science education. In 1991, Epps started a position at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in elementary and secondary science education.

Upon completion of a career as a science educator in 2007, Epps retired and returned to exploring and enjoying the visual arts. Both as a science educator and a visual artist/designer, Epps wished to share the joy of encountering the world as both a fascinating and an aesthetic experience.

Epps has exhibited her pieces in the Museum of Wisconsin Art, the Wisconsin Regional Arts Association, the Wisconsin Regional Arts Program, and the Whitewater Arts Alliance. She also has both collage and color totems on exhibit at the Woodwalk Gallery in Egg Harbor and Anderson Arts Center in Kenosha.

The center gallery is open Thursdays through Sundays, 1-5 p.m. There will also be a virtual display. For more information, visit www.whitewaterarts.org.