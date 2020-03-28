Two UW-W shows rescheduled in wake of coronavirus cancellations

WHITEWATER — In the response to the coronavirus situation, UW-Whitewater cancelled numerous events, but so far, two have been rescheduled.

The Whitewater Symphony Orchestra & Chamber Orchestra will now perform April 30 at 7:30 p.m. in the Young Auditorium, 930 W. Main St., Whitewater.

DanceScapes'20 will be April 30 and May 1 at 7:30 p.m., and May 2 and 3 at 2 p.m., at Barnett Theatre in Greenhill Centre of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater.

Following Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' declaration of a public health emergency due to the coronavirus, UW-Whitewater cancelled campus events through April 17.

UW-Whitewater's College of Arts and Communication cancelled five performances.

In a statement, the College of Arts and Communication asked for the public's patience as it navigates a "very fluid situation."

"The box office is experiencing an influx of phone calls and emails and is trying to respond to patrons in a timely manner,' the college stated. "We ask for your patience as we work to manage this situation; we will continue to communicate as we know more."