Two UW-W shows rescheduled in wake of coronavirus cancellations

WHITEWATER — In the response to the coronavirus situation, UW-Whitewater cancelled numerous events, but so far, two have been rescheduled.
The Whitewater Symphony Orchestra & Chamber Orchestra will now perform April 30 at 7:30 p.m. in the Young Auditorium, 930 W. Main St., Whitewater.
DanceScapes'20 will be April 30 and May 1 at 7:30 p.m., and May 2 and 3 at 2 p.m., at Barnett Theatre in Greenhill Centre of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater.
Following Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' declaration of a public health emergency due to the coronavirus, UW-Whitewater cancelled campus events through April 17.
UW-Whitewater's College of Arts and Communication cancelled five performances.
In a statement, the College of Arts and Communication asked for the public's patience as it navigates a "very fluid situation."
"The box office is experiencing an influx of phone calls and emails and is trying to respond to patrons in a timely manner,' the college stated. "We ask for your patience as we work to manage this situation; we will continue to communicate as we know more."
Ticket holders have options to exchange tickets for another event or have credit toward future purchases. Exchanges and credit processing starts March 30.
Upcoming cancelled events are:
The April 5 Music Mosaics Woodwinds and Friends: Woodwind Trio performance at the Light Recital Hall.
April 18's Cosmographie at the Light Recital Hall.
April 19's Music Mosaics: Prelude to Summer at the Light Recital Hall.
Miss Lulu Bett's shows April 28 through May 3 at Hicklin Studio Theatre.
For more information, email cacmarketing@uww.edu or call 262-472-2222.
For more information on campus response to the coronavirus situation, visit www.uww.edu/uhcs/covid19.
