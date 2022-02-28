United Way's dance event in Elkhorn a celebration of culture

ELKHORN — United Way of Walworth County and Toe to Toe Ballet School have announced the return of United We Dance.

Many age groups and dance styles are represented as over 12 companies perform. As a highlight, all the groups will perform on stage together for the finale.

The event takes place Saturday, March 5, at 7 p.m., in the James A. Wehner Auditorium at the Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E. Geneva St., Elkhorn.

Colleen Huberty, director of Toe to Toe Ballet School in Elkhorn, is the driving force behind the unique event.

“Dance is highly collaborative. It’s important for our dancers to work together,” said Huberty. “United We Dance is a celebration of culture, and so much more than a dance recital.”

Groups that will perform during the 90-minute show include Ballet Folklorico, Broadway Academy of Art and Dance, Dance Wisconsin, Elation, Midwest Dance Center, Project 53, Walworth County Cloggers and Toe to Toe Ballet School.

Kids From Wisconsin will also give a special virtual performance.

Opening the show this year is the Dynamic Dolphin Choir, a group of over 80 second- and third-graders from Lake Geneva.

All proceeds from the event benefit more than 40 local nonprofit programs and services through the United Way of Walworth County.

“For the dancers, this goes far beyond what they perform on stage that evening,” said Tammy Dunn, Executive Director of the United Way of Walworth County. “At a young age they are coming together as one team, learning how they can give back and make a positive impact in their communities through dance.”

The event will have reserved seating, concessions, and raffle prizes.

Tickets to attend are $12 in advance or $15 at the door and may be purchased by going to the United Way of Walworth County and following the link on the events page. Event organizers can be reached at 262-723-1700 or 262-374-4474 for more information.

Individuals who cannot attend but still contribute to United We Dance and the United Way of Walworth County by mailing donations to P.O. Box 202, Lake Geneva, WI 53147 or giving online at www.unitedwaywalworth.org.