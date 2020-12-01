Upcoming Racine exhibit features work from area artists

RACINE — Four artists from the area are featured in an upcoming exhibit at the Racine Art Museum’s Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts.

Burlington’s Jimmy Yanny, Delavan’s Sandra Willard and Whitewater’s Christine B. Miller and Linda Tump all have works in “Watercolor Wisconsin 2020,” which opens Dec. 16.

One of Wustum’s most popular shows, “Watercolor Wisconsin” is an annual statewide competition that has been organized by the museum since 1966.

Limited only by their materials — aqueous media such as acrylic and watercolor — artists are free to create two- and three-dimensional works on paper.

Contemporary artists bring both traditional and experimental approaches to the established guidelines.

Victor Armendariz and Kathy Weaver will be the jurors for this year’s show, which will be on display at Wustum through April 24, 2021.

Armendariz is the founder of Gallery Victor Armendariz, in Chicago.

Weaver is an internationally recognized watercolor artist.