Updated: Fontana fireworks postponed until Sunday, Aug. 29

Main events

The village of Fontana fireworks display was scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 28, at 9 p.m.

But it was postponed because of weather until Sunday, Aug. 29.

See the display on the west end of Geneva Lake, at Fontana Beach.

Several months ago, village officials decided to postpone the community’s traditional Fourth of July fireworks display to August. There was lots of uncertainty at the time when officials needed to make a decision on if and when to continue with the display.

It has been said that the display draws around 20,000 spectators each year.

Even the U.S. National Guard comes in to help with traffic control.

Visit villageoffontana.com for more about Fontana and the fireworks display.

More events

Thursday, Aug. 26