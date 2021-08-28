Updated: Fontana fireworks postponed until Sunday, Aug. 29

Main events
The village of Fontana fireworks display was scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 28, at 9 p.m.
But it was postponed because of weather until Sunday, Aug. 29.
See the display on the west end of Geneva Lake, at Fontana Beach.
Several months ago, village officials decided to postpone the community’s traditional Fourth of July fireworks display to August. There was lots of uncertainty at the time when officials needed to make a decision on if and when to continue with the display.
It has been said that the display draws around 20,000 spectators each year.
Even the U.S. National Guard comes in to help with traffic control.
Visit villageoffontana.com for more about Fontana and the fireworks display.
More events
Thursday, Aug. 26
Small Nature Photo Contest Exhibition 8 a.m., Green Grocer, 24 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay. Reception for contest winners. The Geneva Lake Conservancy’s contest judged pictures taken at Helen Rohner Children’s Fishing Park or Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy. Contest categories were for photos from ages 4 to 12, 13 to 21, and 22 and over. Visit Geneva Lake Conservancy’s Facebook page for more information.
Friday, Aug. 27
Flower Power 11 a.m., Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, 251 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Learn to identify colors and smells of flowers. Visit Kishwauketoe’s Facebook page for conservancy updates.
Hoo’s Woods Raptor Show 11:30 a.m., Edgewater Park, Williams Bay. Dianne Moller, of Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center, presents the show, a free educational event during the Williams Bay Farmers Market. Dogs will not be allowed under the park pavilion, but are welcome to watch from a distance.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Sip and Shop 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Alpine Valley Resort, W2501 County Road D, Elkhorn. Over 60 local and state-based vendors, including booths for food, beer, wine and other beverages. Free parking and admission. Visit alpinevalleyresort.com for more details.
End of Summer Bash starts at noon at Legends Food & Spirits, W3731 Club House Drive; and Thirsty Parrot, W3725 Club House Drive. Celebration of the opening of both locations, which are in the town of Geneva. Free food, live music, giveaways and drink specials, including a chance to win a one-week stay at Waykiri Condos in Aruba with each drink purchase.
Stoplight Party 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Wear green if you’re single and ready to mingle, yellow if it’s complicated, red if you’re taken. Glow-in-the-dark wristbands also available for those without cool green, red or yellow clothes. See thumbsuplakegeneva.com for more details.
Monday, Aug. 30
Book sale noon, Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.
Wednesday, Sept. 1-Monday, Sept. 6
172nd Walworth County Fair all day, Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. See related story in this week’s Resorter for more about fair activities and visit walworthcountyfair.com.