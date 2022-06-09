'Urgent' concert news: Tickets go on sale Friday for Foreigner at Walworth County Fair

ELKHORN — From the late 1970s to the 80s, Foreigner dominated radio with such hits as "I Want To Know What Love Is," "Hot Blooded" and "Juke Box Hero."

On Sept. 4, the legendary rock group will perform on the Grandstand Main Stage at the 173rd Walworth County Fair.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 10, at 8 a.m.

Foreigner is the first act announced for the fair, which is Aug. 31-Sept. 5 at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.

Thought to be the largest county fair in Wisconsin, the event takes place on over 100 acres, featuring a carnival, contests, animal exhibitions, racing events, children's activities, live music and more.

"Bee Happy" is the fair's theme this year, which will be reflected in numerous fair events, including the 2022 Honey Condiment Contest.

Contestants in will enter a spice, sauce, pickle, preserve or other preparation that is added to food to impart a specific flavor or to enhance or compliment a dish.

Pure Wisconsin honey must be used in the condiment entered in this new competition.

Drop-off is Sept. 3 at 10:30 a.m. at the Barnyard Adventure Learning Coop. Judging is at 11 a.m.

Also recently announced for the fair is the Plein Air at the Fair contest, which offers winners awards ranging from $400 to $1,000.

Anyone can enter artwork inspired by and created solely for the fair which embodies the spirit of plein-air — a 19th-century style of painting the outdoors.

Paintings must be created entirely on on the fairgrounds Wednesday, Aug. 31, between 8:45 a.m. and 10 p.m.

For more about fair events, visit walworthcountyfair.com or the Walworth County Fairgrounds Facebook page.

