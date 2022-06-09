'Urgent' concert news: Tickets go on sale Friday for Foreigner at Walworth County Fair

ELKHORN — From the late 1970s to the 80s, Foreigner dominated radio with such hits as "I Want To Know What Love Is," "Hot Blooded" and "Juke Box Hero."
On Sept. 4, the legendary rock group will perform on the Grandstand Main Stage at the 173rd Walworth County Fair.
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 10, at 8 a.m.
Foreigner is the first act announced for the fair, which is Aug. 31-Sept. 5 at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Thought to be the largest county fair in Wisconsin, the event takes place on over 100 acres, featuring a carnival, contests, animal exhibitions, racing events, children's activities, live music and more.
"Bee Happy" is the fair's theme this year, which will be reflected in numerous fair events, including the 2022 Honey Condiment Contest.
Contestants in will enter a spice, sauce, pickle, preserve or other preparation that is added to food to impart a specific flavor or to enhance or compliment a dish.
Pure Wisconsin honey must be used in the condiment entered in this new competition.
Drop-off is Sept. 3 at 10:30 a.m. at the Barnyard Adventure Learning Coop. Judging is at 11 a.m.
Also recently announced for the fair is the Plein Air at the Fair contest, which offers winners awards ranging from $400 to $1,000.
Anyone can enter artwork inspired by and created solely for the fair which embodies the spirit of plein-air — a 19th-century style of painting the outdoors.
Paintings must be created entirely on on the fairgrounds Wednesday, Aug. 31, between 8:45 a.m. and 10 p.m.
For more about fair events, visit walworthcountyfair.com or the Walworth County Fairgrounds Facebook page.
What's happening around Lake Geneva June 8-18?
Farmers markets & shopping fun
Market at Tower Park — every Thursday, June-August, 3-6 p.m., Tower Park, 107 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, visitdelavan.com. Shop for various handmade, homegrown and other items.
Williams Bay Farmers Market — every Friday, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Edgewater Park, East Geneva Street, Williams Bay, santacauses.org. Also visit the Williams Bay Farmers Market Facebook page for updates.
Powered by the Santa Cause, which organizes events to help eight Walworth County charities, the market includes over 50 vendors, farmers, bakers and makers.
Summer Fridays — every Friday, Downtown Lake Geneva, streetsoflakegeneva.com. Check the Streets of Lake Geneva Facebook page for updates.
Each Friday in June and July, participating Downtown Lake Geneva restaurants, shops and other businesses will stay open late to offer special sales, demos, promotions with live music and other activities.
Saturdays on the Square — Saturdays, June 11 and 18, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Veterans Park, Elkhorn. Visit the Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Center Facebook page for updates.
A farmers market with local produce, crafts and commercial products, plus a weekly wellness program with Functional Fitness in the park. Program starts at 9 a.m.
Big rummage sales
Elkhorn City Wide Rummage Sale — Friday and Saturday, June 10-11, business.elkhornchamber.com. Specials and deals from area businesses as well as rummage sales throughout the community.
St. John’s Church Wide Rummage Sale — June 10, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and June 11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., St. John’s Church, 104 S. Broad St., Elkhorn. On June 11, shoppers can fill a bag for $3 from noon-3 p.m.
Rummage sale — June 10, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; and June 11, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., United Methodist Church, 15 Park St., Darien. A $3 bag sale is June 11.
Summer Blacklight Party
Saturday, June 11, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., thumbsuplakegeneva.com.
Grab the neon and body paint for the kickoff to summer break at Thumbs Up. DJ Hollywood providing music. Free face paint, glow bracelets and other party props while supplies last.
Daou Winery Wine Tasting
Thursday, June 16, 5:30-8 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, thebottleshoplakegeneva.com.
A six-wine guided tasting is from 5:30-6:15 p.m. Daou Wine, live music by the Evan & Tom Leahy Band and prizes on the patio from 6:30-8 p.m.
East Troy Cycling Classic
Friday, June 17, 11:10 a.m., East Troy Village Square and nearby streets, easttroy.org.
Tour of America’s Dairyland, the largest competitive cycling event in the U.S., makes its eighth stop in East Troy. About 500 cyclists are expected.
The Classic begins with nearly nine hours of professional cycling around the village. Spectators can watch cyclists go by once every three minutes from anywhere on the race course.
The start and finish line are on the west side of the square, between the East Troy House and the East Troy Brewery. The course heads west on Main, south on Clark and east on Union streets, back to the square.
Races are expected to last until 8:15 p.m.
Summit Players Theatre’s “Much Ado About Nothing”
Friday, June 10, 5:30 p.m., Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road, Kansasville.
An accessible, 75-minute performance of the William Shakespeare classic and a 45-minute educational workshop, “Inside Shakespeare’s Story: Much Ado About Nothing.” The workshop is at 5:30 p.m. Show begins at 7 p.m. Both are free. Part of Summit Players’ Free Shakespeare in the State Parks series.
The 45th Annual Walworth County Farm Bureau Dairy Breakfast
June 18, 6-10:30 a.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Visit the Facebook event page for updates.
Pancakes, scrambled eggs, cheese, sausages, milk, orange juice and ice cream, plus live music, take a bus to tour a dairy farm and the Barnyard Bonanza indoor/outdoor craft fair.
There is also the 10th Annual Coffee Cake Contest from 6-8:30 a.m. Entries must be prepared using at least two dairy products, no mixes. Visit the event page on Facebook for entry guidelines.
Muddy Maniacs Adventure Mud Run
Saturday, June 18, 9 a.m., Delavan Mill Pond. Visit the event page on Facebook for updates. Fee: $30.
A muddy course just over a mile long, with over 10 obstacles, awaits children ages 4-14. Race starts 9 a.m. for ages 11-14; 9:30 a.m. for ages 7-10; and 10:15 a.m. for ages 4-6.
Elkhorn Truck & Tractor Pulls
June 18, 7 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Tickets: $10-20. Visit event page on Facebook to purchase tickets and for more information.
Presented by Tanis Construction and Pete’s Tire Elkhorn, classes include super farm, pro farm, hot farm, super stock trucks, open stock, shocks altered, small blocks trucks, South Central alter, farm class and 9,500-pound farmstock.
Proceeds will go toward equipment upgrades at the fairgrounds. Food sales will benefit the Walworth County FFA.
Live comedy
Saturday, June 18, 6 and 8 p.m., The Bottle Shop, thebottleshoplakegeneva.com. Tickets: $25 plus tax. Call 262-348-9463 for tickets.
Featuring Olivia Will, Ali Drapos and Paul Farahvar. Show for ages 21 and older. Contains strong language.