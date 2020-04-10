UW-W cancels Summeround, other events

WHITEWATER — Looks like there will be no Summeround this year at UW-Whitewater.
The school’s Department of Theatre/Dance cannot hold auditions or rehearse the musical, due to the public health emergency declarations over COVID-19.
Recently, the department stated that Summeround will return for the summer of 2021.
The coronavirus outbreak previously prompted UW-Whitewater to cancel all campus events.
UW-Whitewater’s College of Arts and Communication has cancelled all spring events, including those scheduled by the Theatre/Dance, Music, Communication and Art and Design departments.
“As always we are concerned for the safety or our students, staff, faculty and community,” the college stated. “The faculty and staff are working on creative ways of teaching their coursework and working from home. Creativity is in large supply in the College of Arts and Communication, which will serve us well as we navigate staying safe at home.”
For more information on campus response, visit www.uww.edu/uhcs/covid19.
