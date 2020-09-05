UW-W choir directors use radio to rehearse outside

WHITEWATER — A few UW-Whitewater choir directors found a way to rehearse safely during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taking vocalists outdoors and creatively using some sound equipment, an FM transmitter and an electric piano, the Parking Lot Choir was born. Robert Gehrenbeck, Sharri VanAlstine and Brian Leeper came up with the name.

On June 30, they conducted a test run in lot 1 at the Greenhill Center of the Arts. Eight members of the UW-Whitewater Chamber Singers, along with VanAlistine, Gehrenbeck and his family, and faculty member Rachel Wood rehearsed two pieces.

Singers remained in their cars with the windows up, while the conductor was stationed outside the center. Everyone heard each other through their car radios.

Faculty members are planning to hold choir rehearsals outdoors as much as possible, at various campus locations, such as the rear entrance of the new UW-Whitewater Community Engagement Center, where a pianist and electric piano may be situated behind an open roller door.

the Parking Lot Choir test was aided by sound engineer Mike Inloes, with technical help from Dale Kaminski.