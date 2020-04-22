UW-W series brings live shows onto Facebook

Jennifer Lopez leads this cringe-worthy show that really only rich people who want everyone to know they have a heart of gold would appreciate. Celebs give $100,000 to someone who touched their lives. Those people must then give half to someone else, so the celebrity can create "a chain of gratitude and kindness." In Lopez's case, she gives the money — inelegantly, stacks of bills — to a mom with a girl with cerebral palsy. "You're so cute!" the girl says to Lopez. Unfortunately this back-slapping show has attracted the likes of Kristen Bell, Nick Jonas, Tracy Morgan, Aaron Rodgers, Kevin Hart and Karlie Kloss. Even the title is disingenuous.