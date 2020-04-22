UW-W series brings live shows onto Facebook

UW-W series brings live shows onto Facebook

WHITEWATER — UW-Whitewater’s Music Department has three more shows in its #MusicMondays online video performance series.

Faculty members have performed in the series, which kicked off earlier this month with the UW-Whitewater Chamber Singers.

On April 27, French horn player Daffyd Bevil will perform.

Brian Leeper, of the Meistersingers virtual choir, plays May 11.

Violinist Leanne League performs May 18.

The #MusicMondays performances all start at noon on the Music Department’s Facebook page, facebook.com/uwwmusic.

Previous concerts were by Michael Hackett and Bejamin Whitcomb.

A videotaped rehearsal by the Chamber Singers, conducted by Robert Geherenbeck, started the series.

“The performances are not quite perfect, but we’re grateful for the opportunity to share the fruits of our labor,” Geherenbeck said.

To support the department with a donation, visit www.uww.edu/give.

Under the Designation drop-down menu, select “other” and enter “1255” in the text field.

