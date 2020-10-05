UW-Whitewater goes digital with fall shows

Link to the show will be sent to ticketholders Dec. 1, good through Dec. 15.

Two large ensemble concerts will go online next month.

Tickets will be sold Nov. 9 through 22 for a performance by UW-Whitewater’s flagship orchestra, the Whitewater Symphony Orchestra.

The performance link will be sent to ticketholders Nov. 23, good through Dec. 7.

On sale Nov. 9 through 22 are tickets for the UW-Whitewater Symphonic Wind Ensemble. Link to the performance to be sent to ticketholders Nov. 23, good through Dec. 7.

Theater

UW-Whitewater’s Department of Theatre/Dance has two productions this fall.

Tickets are on sale now for “Vanity Fair,” by Kate Hamill, based on the novel by William Makepeace Thackeray. Production is directed by faculty member and alumnus Sara J. Griffin.

“I am looking forward to exploring presenting theatre in a new medium,” said Griffin. “I don’t deny my preference is always to do it in person. There’s nothing like feeling an audience collectively gasp or laugh, but this will allow us to play with other kinds of theatrics that we aren’t always able to use on stage, such as an actual whisper, close ups, etc.”