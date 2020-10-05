UW-Whitewater goes digital with fall shows

WHITEWATER — Fall performances will still go on at UW-Whitewater, but to keep audiences safe, they will go online.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, UW-Whitewater’s Music and Theatre/Dance departments both are offering fall events as digital programming, giving ticketholders links to view concerts and stage productions.
For all events, tickets are $13, and $26 for more than two viewers.
The switch to online programming debuted recently with the start of UW-Whitewater’s Music Mosaics concert series, which started with “Beethoven at 250.”
The series has two more shows scheduled.
Next is “Haunted! Flute and Friends,” an evening of spooky chamber music for flute with Cristina Ballatori and special guests.
Tickets will be sold from Oct. 19 to Nov. 8.
The link for the performance will be sent to ticketholders Nov. 9. The concert can be viewed through Nov. 23.
From Nov. 10 to 30, tickets will be sold for “Faculty Jazz — A Tribute to Charlie ‘Yardbird’ Parker.” Rounding out the Music Mosaics series is the Faculty Jazz Ensemble, which includes Michael Hackett, trumpet; Matt Sintchak, saxophone; Rob Hodson, piano; Brad Townsend, bass; and Devin Drobka, drummer.
Link to the show will be sent to ticketholders Dec. 1, good through Dec. 15.
Two large ensemble concerts will go online next month.
Tickets will be sold Nov. 9 through 22 for a performance by UW-Whitewater’s flagship orchestra, the Whitewater Symphony Orchestra.
The performance link will be sent to ticketholders Nov. 23, good through Dec. 7.
On sale Nov. 9 through 22 are tickets for the UW-Whitewater Symphonic Wind Ensemble. Link to the performance to be sent to ticketholders Nov. 23, good through Dec. 7.
Theater
UW-Whitewater’s Department of Theatre/Dance has two productions this fall.
Tickets are on sale now for “Vanity Fair,” by Kate Hamill, based on the novel by William Makepeace Thackeray. Production is directed by faculty member and alumnus Sara J. Griffin.
“I am looking forward to exploring presenting theatre in a new medium,” said Griffin. “I don’t deny my preference is always to do it in person. There’s nothing like feeling an audience collectively gasp or laugh, but this will allow us to play with other kinds of theatrics that we aren’t always able to use on stage, such as an actual whisper, close ups, etc.”
“Vanity Fair” ticket sales end Oct. 19, which is when ticketholders will receive a link to watch the show. Content will be available Oct. 20 through 25. To purchase tickets, visit www.showtix4u.com/event-details/39368.
“Le Misanthrope” will be directed by faculty member Bruce Cohen. Tickets are on sale now through Nov. 22.
“Le Misanthrope” was adapted by Neil Bartlett from a 17th century-set play written by Jean-Baptiste Poquelin, better known by the stage name Molière. This version is set in the 1980s.
“It was an age that spiritually equates to the ‘Me Decade’ of the 1980’s, when greed was good, hair was big, style was loud, relationships were strategic and it snowed everywhere from Chicago to Miami to L.A.,” said Cohen.
Ticketholders will receive a link with the digital content Nov. 23. It can be viewed from Nov. 24 to 29.
For any UW-Whitewater concerts or productions, tickets can be purchased by calling 262-472-2222 or by visiting tickets.uww.edu.
