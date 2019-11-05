WHITEWATER — The UW-Whitewater Department of Art and Design will hold its annual Iron Pour Saturday, Nov. 9, in the courtyard of Sculpture Studio CA 1036.
The UW-Whitewater campus is located at 800 W. Main St., Whitewater.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the free event is open to iron casters from across the country.
Students work for weeks to break iron bathtubs and radiators into Doritos-sized bits that are melted down and poured out into molds to create iron sculptures.
Not only do the students get to make work for their class projects, but the Iron Pour is a school fundraiser.
The community is invited to purchase sand molds — called “scratch blocks” — which are used in creating casting designs.
After the Pour, participants can leave with their own iron tile.
Most of the action occurs between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Scratch blocks can be purchased anytime from the CA 1036 Nov. 9 until 10 a.m.
For more information, contact Teresa at 262-472-5570 or lindt@uww.edu.