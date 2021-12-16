 Skip to main content
UW-Whitewater student ceramics on sale this weekend

WHITEWATER — Looking for handmade ceramic artwork created by members of the ceramics program at UW-Whitewater?

UW-Whitewater College of Arts and Communication’s 43rd Ceramics Sale is Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17 and 18.

This year, the sale will be in Rooms 108 and 109 of the Community Engagement Center, 1260 W. Main St., Whitewater.

Purchases support the student UW-Whitewater Ceramics Organization’s goals in bringing regionally, nationally and internationally recognized ceramic artists to the college for visiting artist presentations and workshops, providing funding for field trips and other extracurricular opportunities.

“The faculty, staff and students who created these works are very talented in their crafts and there are some really unique pieces on display,” said Jared Janovec, associate professor and organizer. “We can’t wait to see everyone in person after living in a realm of digital media for the last two years.”

The ceramics sale features handmade, functional ceramic artwork created by past and current members of the UW-Whitewater Department of Art and Design’s Ceramics program.

On Dec. 17, hours of the sale are from 6 to 9 p.m. Hours on Dec. 18 are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Masks are required for anyone entering a campus building. Do not attend if you are ill.

In the past, the sale has included the jewelry and print areas.

This year, the jewelry student organization is holding its sale online.

