UW-Whitewater student ceramics on sale this weekend
Rick Adams creating a work of ceramic art during a 2019 class by Associate Professor Jared Janovec at UW-Whitewater. The college’s ceramics department is having a sale Dec. 17 and 18.
From the UW-Whitewater ceramics sale in 2016. The event returns this weekend, but this time, it will be in Rooms 108 and 109 of the Community Engagement Center.
Decorating a display at the 2019 ceramics sale at UW-Whitewater was Corinne Kastning, an art major from Darien. The ceramic creations of entrepreneurship student Alex White, seated at right, are in the foreground.
WHITEWATER — Looking for handmade ceramic artwork created by members of the ceramics program at UW-Whitewater?
UW-Whitewater College of Arts and Communication’s 43rd Ceramics Sale is Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17 and 18.
This year, the sale will be in Rooms 108 and 109 of the Community Engagement Center, 1260 W. Main St., Whitewater.
Purchases support the student UW-Whitewater Ceramics Organization’s goals in bringing regionally, nationally and internationally recognized ceramic artists to the college for visiting artist presentations and workshops, providing funding for field trips and other extracurricular opportunities.
“The faculty, staff and students who created these works are very talented in their crafts and there are some really unique pieces on display,” said Jared Janovec, associate professor and organizer. “We can’t wait to see everyone in person after living in a realm of digital media for the last two years.”
