UW-Whitewater wind, vocal jazz ensembles performing Nov. 7

WHITEWATER — UW-Whitewater’s College of Arts and Communication has two concerts Sunday, Nov. 7.
The UW-Whitewater Symphonic Wind Ensemble will perform at 3 p.m. at Young Auditorium, 930 W. Main St., Whitewater.
The Chamber Singers and Vocal Jazz Ensemble will play at 7:30 p.m. in the Light Recital Hall, which is located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater.
The UW-Whitewater Symphonic Wind Ensemble is the premiere wind and percussion ensemble on campus. Its honors include being the first university band from Wisconsin to perform at Carnegie Hall.
The ensemble returns to the Young Auditorium stage for the first live performance since March 10, 2020, at Carnegie Hall.
The Nov. 7 program includes “Traveler” by David Maslanka, “if ever there is tomorrow” by Cristian Ellenwood and “Suspended—Symphony for Winds, Percussion and Pre-recorded Soundscape” by Alex Shapiro.
“When I was choosing works, I did not intentionally create a program dealing with the various aspects of our journey of life, but the subconscious is a wonderful muse,” said Dr. Glenn C. Hayes, conductor of the Symphonic Wind Ensemble. “Every person on the planet has and is experiencing trauma in some way. And often multiple ways. For those of us onstage at Carnegie Hall, that trauma started when we left New York City and were told we could not enter any campus building upon our return, unload at the stadium parking lot and go into quarantine. Not the post-Carnegie Hall triumphant return we were anticipating.”
The UW-Whitewater Chamber Singers concert program will feature the world premiere presentation of “Tiburtina Corona” by British composer Giles Swayne.
The work is an updated version of Swayne’s a cappella “Missa Tiburtina” from 1985, influenced by Swayne’s interest in traditional African music and his work as an ethnomusicologist in The Gambia in the 1980s.
The original version was conceived in response to the acute famine in the Horn of Africa region during that time, an event that has recurred over the last four decades and has been intensified by the current pandemic.
Swayne’s music alternates between the darkest and most dissonant of moods and bright, clear, rhythmically upbeat movements. Complementing Tiburtina Corona is a rousing song of praise, “Sigalagala (Let There Be Ululation)” by Kenyan composer Sammy A. Otieno.
Vocal Jazz will be led by the head of UW-Whitewater’s Jazz Area, Michael Hackett, and will feature works “All of Me” by Seymour Simons and Gerald Marks, arranged by Steve Zegree; “Chamego (Betty’s Bossa)” by Peter Eldridge and Jack Donahue, arranged by Darmon Meander and Peter Eldridge; and “(Meet) The Flintstones” by Hoyt Curtain, William Hannah and Joseph Barbera and arranged by Dave Barduhn.
Concert tickets are $9 adults, $8 for those under the age 18 or 65 and older.
Purchase tickets online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling (262) 472-2222. Masks are required for anyone entering a campus building. Do not come to campus if you are ill. For the most up to date campus safety information, visit the Warhawks are Back webpage at the link below. uww.edu/warhawks-are-back.