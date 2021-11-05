UW-Whitewater wind, vocal jazz ensembles performing Nov. 7

“When I was choosing works, I did not intentionally create a program dealing with the various aspects of our journey of life, but the subconscious is a wonderful muse,” said Dr. Glenn C. Hayes, conductor of the Symphonic Wind Ensemble. “Every person on the planet has and is experiencing trauma in some way. And often multiple ways. For those of us onstage at Carnegie Hall, that trauma started when we left New York City and were told we could not enter any campus building upon our return, unload at the stadium parking lot and go into quarantine. Not the post-Carnegie Hall triumphant return we were anticipating.”