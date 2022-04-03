UW-Whitewater's concert series closes with Whitewater Brass Quintet

WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Music presents the final concert of the 2021-22 Music Mosaics series.

The Whitewater Brass Quintet performs Sunday, April 10, in the Light Recital Hall at 3 p.m. The hall is located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater.

The concert includes music of Anthony DiLorenzo, Luca Marenzio, Jan Koetsier and more. Faculty performers Dafydd Bevil, horn; Mike Dugan, trombone; Chris Ramaekers, trumpet; and John Tuinstra, tuba, welcome Dr. Matthew Onstad, assistant professor of trumpet at UW-Whitewater.

A Wisconsin native, Onstad teaches applied trumpet, coaches chamber music, performs with the Whitewater Brass Quintet and teaches World of the Arts. He has been principal trumpet with the Quad City Symphony Orchestra since 2016. He holds the rank of Sergeant in the 132nd Wisconsin Army National Guard Band and has performed with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, ProMusica Chamber Orchestra, Milwaukee Ballet Orchestra, Madison Symphony Orchestra, Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Orchestra Iowa, Illinois Symphony Orchestra, and the Isthmus Brass.

Ramaekers is currently director of orchestras at UW-Whitewater, music director of the Lake Forest Civic Orchestra, artistic director of the Davis Theater Concert Series for Access Contemporary Music, and associate conductor of the Chicago Composers Orchestra. During the 2018-19 season he was interim assistant conductor of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra and music director of the Quad City Youth Orchestras.

Bevil is an active freelance hornist living in Madison, currently completing the doctor of musical arts program at UW-Madison. He is the associate lecturer of horn at UW-Whitewater, where he teaches applied horn and performs with the Whitewater Brass Quintet. Additionally, he is the brass section coach of the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra and is an active performer with orchestras throughout the region.

A native of St. Charles, Illinois, Dugan is an associate professor. He joined the UW-Whitewater music faculty in 2009, currently serving as chairman of the Music Department. Dugan teaches applied trombone, directs the Trombone Ensemble, and plays in the Whitewater Brass Quintet. In addition to his teaching duties, Dugan is an active freelance artist in the Upper Midwest. He is currently a member of the critically acclaimed Isthmus Bass Ensemble and is the per-service principal trombone of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra.

Tuinstra holds bachelor and master degrees in music education and a doctorate in tuba performance from UW-Madison. He began his association with UW-Whitewater Department of Music in 1984 and currently serves as assistant director of bands and instructor of euphonium and tuba. Since joining the faculty at UW-Whitewater, he has taught courses in music education, music appreciation, interdisciplinary arts appreciation and brass pedagogy. He is principal tuba with the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra and the Wisconsin Wind Orchestra, and is a member of the Willson Tuba Quartet.

Works to be performed April 10 include “Go!” by DiLorenzo; “Ecco l’aurora con l’aurato fronte” by Marenzino, arranged by Tuinstra; “Suite Americana No.1” by Enrique Crespo; “Mini Overture” by Witold Lutoslawski; “Giá torna a rallegrar” by Marenzio, arranged by Tuinstra; and “Brass Quintet” by Koetsier.

Ticket prices are $14 for the general public, $12 for ages 65 and older, $7 for individuals under 18 and free for all UW-Whitewater students with their Hawkcard.

Purchase tickets at tickets.uww.edu or call 262-472-2222. Masks are strongly suggested for anyone in attendance.