UW-Whitewater's Music Mosaics concert series ends fall with 'Jazz Originals'

An assistant professor at UW-Whitewater features in the final fall concert of the Music Mosaics series Tuesday, Nov. 2.

“Jazz Originals with Michael Hackett & Special Guests” will be in the Light Recital Hall, which is in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater.

Performing are Dr. Hackett, assistant professor of jazz and commercial music at UW-Whitewater, on trumpet and flugelhorn.

Also featured are Matthew Sintchak, saxophone; Chris Rottmayer, piano; Bradley Townsend, bass; and Devin Drobka, drums.

Hackett has performed in some of the most important musical venues in the world, including New York City’s Birdland, Lincoln Center and the Apollo Theater; and Washington D.C.’s Kennedy Center and Blues Alley. He has appeared on numerous commercially available recordings and released his own work on Summit Records.

The Nov. 2 performance will include original compositions by Hackett and the special guest artists, as well as works by Wayne Shorter, Kenny Dorham and Sam Rivers.

Ticket prices are $14 for the general public, $12 for ages 65 and older, $7 for those younger than 18 and free for UW-Whitewater students.