Vendors, wine, baked goods & more at Elkhorn bridal fair

ELKHORN — The 13th Annual Lakes Area Bridal Fair will be held Sunday, Feb. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., in the Evergreen Room at Evergreen Country Club, N6246 Highway 12.

Attendees can visit with representatives for everything couples need and must have for their wedding.

Some of the vendors present will include caterers, florists, bakeries, photographers, bridal gowns, tuxedoes and formal wear, jewelers, limousines, DJs, salons and travel agencies.

In addition, guests may enter to win door prizes, participate in wine tasting and sample appetizers, sweets and cakes.

Tickets are $5 in advance at www.evergreengolf.com, or $8 at the door.

All protocols for COVID-19 will be in place as directed by the State of Wisconsin and local health authorities.

Couples who book their wedding event at Evergreen, now through the Bridal Fair, will receive half off the room fee — a $750 credit.

Evergreen Country Club is known for providing elegant country club service within a couple’s budget.