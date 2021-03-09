Video games, musical instruments, Hula Hoops — Lake Geneva library has it all

Did you know that the Lake Geneva Public Library offers more than just books? It’s true! There are so many resources and items for checkout that we wanted to let you know what we have to offer.

First of all, we have books — favorites from your childhood, your new favorites, and your future favorites!

You can always see what we have available by searching our catalog, which you can access through our website, lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.

The first thing you may notice are the carousels, which rotate to show you the newest of the new. If you see something you like, make sure to place it on hold. What happens if you don’t know what you want to read or what might be your next favorite? It’s easy. Email us at lakegene@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us, tell us a few of your favorite reads — you can even tell us what you don’t like — and we can create a book basket just for you!

If you’d rather listen to a book, we have plenty of books on CD as well as Playaways. You may not know about Playaways, which contain the whole story on a simple machine powered by batteries. You can plug in a pair of headphones or plug it into your car, and take it anywhere!