Video games, musical instruments, Hula Hoops — Lake Geneva library has it all

Did you know that the Lake Geneva Public Library offers more than just books? It’s true! There are so many resources and items for checkout that we wanted to let you know what we have to offer.
First of all, we have books — favorites from your childhood, your new favorites, and your future favorites!
You can always see what we have available by searching our catalog, which you can access through our website, lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.
The first thing you may notice are the carousels, which rotate to show you the newest of the new. If you see something you like, make sure to place it on hold. What happens if you don’t know what you want to read or what might be your next favorite? It’s easy. Email us at lakegene@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us, tell us a few of your favorite reads — you can even tell us what you don’t like — and we can create a book basket just for you!
If you’d rather listen to a book, we have plenty of books on CD as well as Playaways. You may not know about Playaways, which contain the whole story on a simple machine powered by batteries. You can plug in a pair of headphones or plug it into your car, and take it anywhere!
Wherever you stop, the Playaway remembers, and when you turn it on again it picks up where you left off. Currently we only have them for adult audiences, but soon we will have titles for everyone in the family. This will make road trips more fun and hopefully stop the “are we there yet?” questions.
When you combine a book and a Playaway, what do you get? A Wonderbook — and they live up to the name. Wonderbooks are popular with children because they allow them to read the story by themselves, and also help them learn to read or just listen to the story with a built-in read along function.
Looking for more ways to entertain children? We have baby dolls, movies, music CDs, hula hoops, pool noodles, magnifying glasses, launch pads, and tons of STEM kits. We have robots and microscopes. We have Magnatiles and Tinker Toys. We have lots of gears to assemble. Click on the “Stem Kits” link in our catalog to see our full collection of science toys for kids.
For more family entertainment, check out a cake pan or a bag of cookie cutters! Instead of baking, you could start a family band by checking out a ukulele, steel drum or thumb piano. Perhaps you already play an instrument and think your instrument may be a bit out of tune. We have a tuner available. Want to tape yourself playing? We have tape recorders, or you can take your tapes and transfer them to digital files.
Speaking of music, the Lake Geneva Public Library has expanded its music collection. We have added CD categories like rock, R&B, country, pop and more. If CDs aren’t your thing, but you appreciate the smooth sounds of vinyl, we have you covered. Not only are you able to check out vinyl records, but record players. These players can connect to Bluetooth devices and are portable so you can take them with you when visiting friends and family.
Music that brings back memories isn’t the only thing you can take to your relatives or someone else you may be caring for who may have dementia. We have memory kits as well as dementia kits for every stage in easy to carry backpacks. These kits include fun activities like water painting and mazes as well as videos and cards to help people reminisce and share stories. Several of the kits also offer fidget devices to help calm the user.
Visiting the doctor or dentist office soon and don’t want to read old magazines? We have plenty for checkout and if you can’t find what you want on our shelf, don’t forget Flipster’s downloadable magazines, free with your library card. We have educational magazines like Consumer Reports and Discover as well as People and In Touch.
The entertainment possibilities continue with movies. You can check out movies for the whole family, and you can also check out portable DVD players and projectors. Family movie night can become a neighborhood block movie night! Check out the collection of Binge Boxes on our shelf for a marathon movie night.
Want to see a newer release but can’t find a DVD or Blu-Ray copy? No problem. Check out our movie iPad to have a multitude of movies at your fingertips. Even better, with a Lake Geneva Public Library card, you have free access to Hoopla and Kanopy. Hoopla offers movies, books, audio and more without making you wait on a hold list.
You know what else would look neat if you used a projector? Video games. We recently added Nintendo Switch and PS4 games, with various age ranges. Check out a solo game like “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales” or a party game like “Mario Kart 8” for a little friendly competition.
Spider-Man isn’t the only superhero at the library. With our graphic novel collections you can read about Batman, the Joker, Wonder Woman and more. You can also check out graphic novels that inspired TV series like “The Umbrella Academy” and “The Witcher.” We also have manga for everyone. Be sure to look into one of these beautiful artistic works the next time you stop by.
The Lake Geneva Public Library also has a wonderful collection of books in Spanish, ranging from children’s picture books to newer adult releases so you are guaranteed to find something for everyone. Our collection isn’t limited to books — we have DVDs and audio books as well. With one click, you can change the language settings on our catalog so everything can be read in Spanish.
Everyone here is excited to share what we have and help you find what you are looking for. Please call us at 262-249-5299 or email us at lakegene@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.
You can also visit our website to schedule an appointment to come into the library. We would love to see your smiling faces!
Rachel Strehlow is the head of adult services at the Lake Geneva Public Library, located at 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.